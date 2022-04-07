Full North Anderson Drive closures in Aberdeen at Haudagain for two nights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Aberdeen road is to partially close overnight as works on Haudagain Roundabout enter their final phase.

North Anderson Drive will be closed between Provost Rust Roundabout and the Haudagain for two nights next week.

The southbound carriageway will close on Monday, April 11 before reopening, ahead of the shut down of the northbound carriageway the following night.

The closures are being imposed to allow signal loop cutting and white lines to be painted.

The improvements mark the final phase of works on the extensive project.

Signed diversions will be in place during the closures, which will run between 7pm and 6am each night.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”

Details of North Anderson Drive closures

The southbound carriageway will close from 7pm on Monday ahead of re-opening at 6am on Tuesday.

The northbound carriageway will be open during this time.

Meanwhile, the northbound carriageway will close from 7pm on Tuesday evening before re-opening at 6am the following morning.

The southbound carriageway will be open during this time.