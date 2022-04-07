Full North Anderson Drive closures in Aberdeen at Haudagain for two nights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Full North Anderson Drive closures in Aberdeen at Haudagain for two nights

By Michelle Henderson
April 7, 2022, 5:59 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 6:00 pm
An aerial view of the Haudagain roundabout.
An aerial view of the Haudagain. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

A busy Aberdeen road is to partially close overnight as works on Haudagain Roundabout enter their final phase.

North Anderson Drive will be closed between Provost Rust Roundabout and the Haudagain for two nights next week.

The southbound carriageway will close on Monday, April 11 before reopening, ahead of the shut down of the northbound carriageway the following night.

The closures are being imposed to allow signal loop cutting and white lines to be painted.

The improvements mark the final phase of works on the extensive project.

Traffic backed up on Anderson Drive
Traffic backed up at the Haudagain on North Anderson Drive. Photo: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Signed diversions will be in place during the closures, which will run between 7pm and 6am each night.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”

Details of North Anderson Drive closures

The southbound carriageway will close from 7pm on Monday ahead of re-opening at 6am on Tuesday.

The northbound carriageway will be open during this time.

Meanwhile, the northbound carriageway will close from 7pm on Tuesday evening before re-opening at 6am the following morning.

The southbound carriageway will be open during this time.

Going round in circles: A timeline of Haudagain project delays

