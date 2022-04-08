Historic Portsoy Church and hall on the market for £60,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east place of worship built in 1844 has been put on the market for offers over £60,000.

Portsoy Church has been listed for sale by the Church of Scotland as it has become “surplus to requirements” following the opening of a more modern venue within the community.

In 2019, Portsoy Church Centre was reopened after being renovated to restore it as the main place of worship for the congregation.

Costing £650,000, the interior was stripped and modernised and the exterior repaired. A new extension was built on the rear of the building to create a larger meeting room, as well as a kitchen and toilets.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scotland said: “In September 2019 the former Portsoy Church, which is now for sale, became surplus to requirements after significant investment by the congregation and wider community in the renovation of the former church hall of Portsoy.

“The resulting modern and flexible worship space of the Portsoy Church Centre is a testament to the vision of the congregation and its commitment to the community it serves.”

The building is comprised of the church and a separate hall.

‘All options should be on the table’

Councillor Glen Reynolds has been gathering views from the local community about the future of the listed building.

He said there had been a “lot of online response” regarding the sale and that he is taking suggestions to discuss with Church of Scotland.

Ideas have ranged from residential properties to a possible nightclub in the area, or another community use.

He said: “It’s important we work in partnership with the Church of Scotland, but I’m really hoping the Church of Scotland will take into account the views of local residents in Portsoy and surrounding villages.

“Whilst it’s sad to lose this particular church, which is a historic building in Portsoy, if it is the intention of the Church of Scotland to sell it then all options should be on the table.

“My mind is completely open, and all I am seeking at the moment are suggestions that I will take on behalf of the community to the Church of Scotland, so they are aware of the thinking in the community.”