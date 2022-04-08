Historic Portsoy Church and hall on the market for £60,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Historic Portsoy Church and hall on the market for £60,000

By Lauren Taylor
April 8, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 11:42 am
Portsoy Church is on the market - what would you like to see it be turned into? Picture by Church of Scotland
Portsoy Church is on the market - what would you like to see it be turned into? Picture by Church of Scotland

A north-east place of worship built in 1844 has been put on the market for offers over £60,000.

Portsoy Church has been listed for sale by the Church of Scotland as it has become “surplus to requirements” following the opening of a more modern venue within the community.

In 2019, Portsoy Church Centre was reopened after being renovated to restore it as the main place of worship for the congregation.

The outside of the Portsoy Church Centre.
The Portsoy Church Centre was renovated after a massive fundraising effort.

Costing £650,000, the interior was stripped and modernised and the exterior repaired. A new extension was built on the rear of the building to create a larger meeting room, as well as a kitchen and toilets.

A spokeswoman for the Church of Scotland said: “In September 2019 the former Portsoy Church, which is now for sale, became surplus to requirements after significant investment by the congregation and wider community in the renovation of the former church hall of Portsoy.

“The resulting modern and flexible worship space of the Portsoy Church Centre is a testament to the vision of the congregation and its commitment to the community it serves.”

The building is comprised of the church and a separate hall. 

Inside Portsoy Church which is no longer in use. Pic: Church of Scotland

‘All options should be on the table’

Councillor Glen Reynolds has been gathering views from the local community about the future of the listed building.

He said there had been a “lot of online response” regarding the sale and that he is taking suggestions to discuss with Church of Scotland.

Ideas have ranged from residential properties to a possible nightclub in the area, or another community use.

He said: “It’s important we work in partnership with the Church of Scotland, but I’m really hoping the Church of Scotland will take into account the views of local residents in Portsoy and surrounding villages.

“Whilst it’s sad to lose this particular church, which is a historic building in Portsoy, if it is the intention of the Church of Scotland to sell it then all options should be on the table.

“My mind is completely open, and all I am seeking at the moment are suggestions that I will take on behalf of the community to the Church of Scotland, so they are aware of the thinking in the community.”

