Search and rescue helicopter sent to evacuate casualty from NorthLink ferry near Peterhead By Lauren Taylor April 7, 2022, 8:18 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 9:13 pm Rescue Bone 1 was sent to evacuate a casualty off the coast of Peterhead. A search and rescue helicopter was sent to airlift a casualty from a Northlink ferry off the coast of Peterhead. Aberdeen Coastguards were called shortly before 6pm to evacuate a casualty from the Northlink ferry Hjaltland during its sailing to Shetland. A spokesman confirmed the search and rescue helicopter Bond 1 was sent to assist. He said the coastguard team arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with the casualty at around 8.30pm. The casualty's condition is not known.