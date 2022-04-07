Search and rescue helicopter sent to evacuate casualty from NorthLink ferry near Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A search and rescue helicopter was sent to airlift a casualty from a Northlink ferry off the coast of Peterhead.

Aberdeen Coastguards were called shortly before 6pm to evacuate a casualty from the Northlink ferry Hjaltland during its sailing to Shetland.

A spokesman confirmed the search and rescue helicopter Bond 1 was sent to assist.

He said the coastguard team arrived at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with the casualty at around 8.30pm.

The casualty’s condition is not known.