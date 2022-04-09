‘My cancer was short, the depression was longer’: Brave model highlights the mental impact cancer can have

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

For Roberto Cecilio, it wasn’t the physical side of cancer that had the biggest impact on him.

It was the mental aspect of being diagnosed with testicular cancer that hit hardest, which is one of the key reasons he has signed up to take part in Brave next month.

Mr Cecilio, who was diagnosed in 2017, says he is now of a “positive mindset” thanks to his oncologist but wants to raise awareness of the mental impact cancer can have on sufferers – and their families.

“There’s the issue that nobody likes to talk about, the depression that came over my wife and myself,” the 37-year-old said.

“For me, the journey of the cancer was short, what was longer was the depression after that.”

Mr Cecilio feels that men in general struggle to accept that something so life-changing could happen to them.

“Men are proud of being men,” he added.

“I shouldn’t say this because I am a man, but we think we are super powerful and super strong and nothing happens to us. Well, hello, yes it does, and you need to be aware.”

He wants use his time in the Brave spotlight to also encourage men to check themselves, a process which takes less than a minute.

Raising awareness

Mr Cecilio, originally from Spain, moved to Cove in 2016 and lives with his wife, Marian, and their two-year-old son Alejandro.

In 2017, he noticed one of his testicles was bigger than the other. He went to the doctor, thinking it was just an infection, but they told him it was stage one testicular cancer.

Having seen many family members battle the disease, Mr Cecilio knew the journey would be difficult, but had his wife by his side through it all.

After just one round of chemotherapy he was declared cancer free, but the experience made him determined to raise awareness.

When speaking about the large impact his cancer had on his mental health, Mr Cecilio credits advice given to him by his oncologist, Graham Macdonald, for helping him keep a positive mindset.

He explained: “I’m a really positive person, I have to thank Dr Macdonald for that, my oncologist.

“He told me ‘the only way you can help treat the cancer is by being happy, positive and active.’”

Throughout his treatment and beyond, he occupied himself gardening and volunteering with Doric Dolphins, a swimming group for young people with disabilities.

“They tend to say that I helped them but I don’t think they realise how much they have helped me,” he added.

‘We’re there to listen’

Mr Cecilio fundraises for Friends of Anchor in his spare time to thank them for their “amazing” support.

He said he has found friends through the rehearsals and that their WhatsApp group is constantly pinging with people sharing messages of support and updates from their day.

“It’s the best thing and I wish I had done it before, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“I couldn’t understand why we had dinner before then we did the rehearsal, but I realised why – there are people who are really bad and who need to talk. We’re there to listen.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 5 and 6. Tickets for Brave are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.