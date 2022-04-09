‘My cancer was short, the depression was longer’: Brave model highlights the mental impact cancer can have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘My cancer was short, the depression was longer’: Brave model highlights the mental impact cancer can have

By Lauren Robertson
April 9, 2022, 6:00 am
Roberto Cecilio is taking part in Brave 2022 to help raise awareness. Picture by Wullie Marr.

For Roberto Cecilio, it wasn’t the physical side of cancer that had the biggest impact on him.

It was the mental aspect of being diagnosed with testicular cancer that hit hardest, which is one of the key reasons he has signed up to take part in Brave next month.

Mr Cecilio, who was diagnosed in 2017, says he is now of a “positive mindset” thanks to his oncologist but wants to raise awareness of the mental impact cancer can have on sufferers – and their families.

“There’s the issue that nobody likes to talk about, the depression that came over my wife and myself,” the 37-year-old said.

“For me, the journey of the cancer was short, what was longer was the depression after that.”

Mr Cecilio feels that men in general struggle to accept that something so life-changing could happen to them.

Mr Cecilio now has a positive mindset thanks to his oncologist. Picture by Wullie Marr.

“Men are proud of being men,” he added.

“I shouldn’t say this because I am a man, but we think we are super powerful and super strong and nothing happens to us. Well, hello, yes it does, and you need to be aware.”

He wants use his time in the Brave spotlight to also encourage men to check themselves, a process which takes less than a minute.

Raising awareness

Mr Cecilio, originally from Spain, moved to Cove in 2016 and lives with his wife, Marian, and their two-year-old son Alejandro.

Mr Cecilio with his wife Marian and son Alejandro. Picture by Wullie Marr

In 2017, he noticed one of his testicles was bigger than the other. He went to the doctor, thinking it was just an infection, but they told him it was stage one testicular cancer.

Having seen many family members battle the disease, Mr Cecilio knew the journey would be difficult, but had his wife by his side through it all.

After just one round of chemotherapy he was declared cancer free, but the experience made him determined to raise awareness.

When speaking about the large impact his cancer had on his mental health, Mr Cecilio credits advice given to him by his oncologist, Graham Macdonald, for helping him keep a positive mindset.

He explained: “I’m a really positive person, I have to thank Dr Macdonald for that, my oncologist.

“He told me ‘the only way you can help treat the cancer is by being happy, positive and active.’”

Throughout his treatment and beyond, he occupied himself gardening and volunteering with Doric Dolphins, a swimming group for young people with disabilities.

“They tend to say that I helped them but I don’t think they realise how much they have helped me,” he added.

‘We’re there to listen’

Mr Cecilio fundraises for Friends of Anchor in his spare time to thank them for their “amazing” support.

He said he has found friends through the rehearsals and that their WhatsApp group is constantly pinging with people sharing messages of support and updates from their day.

“It’s the best thing and I wish I had done it before, it’s fantastic,” he said.

“I couldn’t understand why we had dinner before then we did the rehearsal, but I realised why – there are people who are really bad and who need to talk. We’re there to listen.”

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 5 and 6. Tickets for Brave are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.

