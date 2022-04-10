Alba party launch campaign in Aberdeenshire and brand region’s fuel poverty a ‘national scandal’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The seven Alba party candidates for Aberdeenshire came together on Saturday to launch their campaign ahead of local council elections next month.

Party leader Alex Salmond joined the group at St Fergus Gas Terminal to demand energy justice for Scotland.

Leigh Wilson, the party’s local government convener, outlined the main points of their election campaign which include slashing fuel bills and giving Scottish people more affordable access to green energy.

The party’s demands are as follows:

St Fergus becomes the centre of carbon capture technology and participation as a license condition of all new oil and gas fields.

A public share in every offshore wind development as a license condition.

A windfall tax on energy companies to slash current fuel bills.

A public Scottish energy company to ensure that all Scots secure access to clean, green energy at affordable prices.

‘One third of households in Aberdeenshire are right now being plunged into fuel poverty’

Mr Salmond branded fuel poverty in Aberdeenshire a “national scandal” and questioned why this was the case given Scotland’s fuel output.

“One third of households in Aberdeenshire are right now being plunged into fuel poverty in the all-energy capital of Europe,” he said.

“This is a national scandal which cannot be allowed to stand.

“Scotland is five times self-sufficient in oil and gas and can already power every home in the country from renewable electricity.

“In what universe therefore does rising hydrocarbon prices make Scots poorer and why has this week’s 54% hike in Scottish electricity bills been dictated by the world price of gas?

“The reality is that our resources are controlled by international capital, the revenues are appropriated by Westminster and Scots are left to pick up the tab.

“As Aberdeenshire families shiver this April, Alba’s council candidates vow to campaign for change.”

Mr Salmond and Mr Wilson will appear in Inverbervie on April 15 with the Wee Alba Book Roadshow, which sets out the party’s case for independence.

Who are the Alba candidates in Aberdeen?

The Alba party has seven candidates standing for election in Aberdeenshire:

Iain Cameron – Banff and District

Brian Topping – Fraserburgh and District

Trish McPherson – Peterhead and North Rattray

Charlotte Cross – Central Buchan

Elaine Mitchell – West Garioch

Colin McKay – Westhill and District

Leigh Wilson – Mearns

Scotland’s council elections will be held on Thursday May 5 across all local authorities.

Find out more about this year’s local elections here.