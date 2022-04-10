Alba party launch campaign in Aberdeenshire and brand region’s fuel poverty a ‘national scandal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alba party launch campaign in Aberdeenshire and brand region’s fuel poverty a ‘national scandal’

By Lauren Robertson
April 10, 2022, 8:40 am
Representatives from Alba in Aberdeenshire.
Representatives from Alba in Aberdeenshire.

The seven Alba party candidates for Aberdeenshire came together on Saturday to launch their campaign ahead of local council elections next month.

Party leader Alex Salmond joined the group at St Fergus Gas Terminal to demand energy justice for Scotland.

Leigh Wilson, the party’s local government convener, outlined the main points of their election campaign which include slashing fuel bills and giving Scottish people more affordable access to green energy.

The party’s demands are as follows:

  • St Fergus becomes the centre of carbon capture technology and participation as a license condition of all new oil and gas fields.
  • A public share in every offshore wind development as a license condition.
  • A windfall tax on energy companies to slash current fuel bills.
  • A public Scottish energy company to ensure that all Scots secure access to clean, green energy at affordable prices.

‘One third of households in Aberdeenshire are right now being plunged into fuel poverty’

Mr Salmond branded fuel poverty in Aberdeenshire a “national scandal” and questioned why this was the case given Scotland’s fuel output.

“One third of households in Aberdeenshire are right now being plunged into fuel poverty in the all-energy capital of Europe,” he said.

“This is a national scandal which cannot be allowed to stand.

“Scotland is five times self-sufficient in oil and gas and can already power every home in the country from renewable electricity.

“In what universe therefore does rising hydrocarbon prices make Scots poorer and why has this week’s 54% hike in Scottish electricity bills been dictated by the world price of gas?

Members of Alba in Aberdeenshire.

“The reality is that our resources are controlled by international capital, the revenues are appropriated by Westminster and Scots are left to pick up the tab.

“As Aberdeenshire families shiver this April, Alba’s council candidates vow to campaign for change.”

Mr Salmond and Mr Wilson will appear in Inverbervie on April 15 with the Wee Alba Book Roadshow, which sets out the party’s case for independence.

Who are the Alba candidates in Aberdeen?

The Alba party has seven candidates standing for election in Aberdeenshire:

Iain Cameron – Banff and District

Brian Topping – Fraserburgh and District

Trish McPherson – Peterhead and North Rattray

Charlotte Cross – Central Buchan

Elaine Mitchell – West Garioch

Colin McKay – Westhill and District

Leigh Wilson – Mearns

Scotland’s council elections will be held on Thursday May 5 across all local authorities.

Find out more about this year’s local elections here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal