Courage on the Catwalk model praises the ‘knights in shining armour’ at Anchor unit

Andrea Ross believes having something to look forward to – like Courage on the Catwalk – gets her through her cancer treatment.

Having been re-diagnosed with cancer, the 55-year-old says her positive attitude helps her manage the disease.

“I’m just concentrating on all the things we have to look forward to,” she explained. “Especially Courage on the Catwalk, it’s quite exciting.”

Mrs Ross is taking part in the Friends of Anchor fashion show to give something back after the team at the Anchor unit made things easier for her.

The models met for the first time for a rehearsal before lockdown, and they all bonded from day one.

Despite Covid postponing the show for two years, Mrs Ross continues to look on the bright side.

She said: “It gave us longer to bond with us having two years, and we’ve got a really close group. Sadly we lost three of our models, which is going to be quite sad.

“It was good to get back together when we did.”

Friends of Anchor staff are ‘lifesavers’

At Christmas time in 2018, Mrs Ross, who worked as an early years practitioner, found a lump in her breast and went to the doctor not long after.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer on February 1 and started chemotherapy the following month. H0wever, it wasn’t working as well as doctors had hoped and they brought forward her bilateral mastectomy to June.

Around a month after surgery, Mrs Ross finished her chemotherapy, which she described as a “tough” time because it caused various problems, like cellulitis and sepsis, meaning she was in and out of hospital.

Friends of Anchor was always there when she needed a pick-me-up or support.

While at the hospital, Mrs Ross would get her nails done, something she wouldn’t do normally, as well as massages and pedicures.

The hairdresser at the unit was a “knight in shining armour” when she helped Mrs Ross shave her hair after it began falling out for a second time, irritating her to the point she couldn’t sleep.

‘A great comfort to me’

Last summer, Mrs Ross enjoyed the sense of “normality” as Covid restrictions eased, allowing her to explore the north coast of Scotland with her husband Michael.

“I thought things were getting back to normal,” she said. “Then last autumn my health was improving, but my dad’s was declining.

“He had cancer as well – and heart problems – he’d managed to get through all six sessions of chemo, and it was his third cancer, but he passed away in October.

“Shortly after that, I began to feel out of sorts, a bit poorly, and fatigued, I just put that down to the stressful time our family had recently been through.”

Following a routine check-up with her consultant a month later, she was sent for a scan which showed the need for further investigation.

She had a gut feeling something wasn’t right, and on Hogmanay she was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Again, the Anchor team helped.

“When I went to that appointment there were familiar faces, who knew my backstory, that was a great comfort to me then, knowing I wasn’t going into the unknown,” she said.

“They reassured me and I’ll always be grateful for the care I have received from the staff at ARI, the Friends of Anchor ladies, and also the models I have met.”

Mrs Ross is three months into a new treatment plan, which she will be on for the rest of her life. Although the cancer is incurable it is treatable, and she remains positive and listens to her body more.

Although at times she feels fatigued and the aches and pains sometimes get to her, she doesn’t let it stop her from enjoying herself.

‘I see myself as very fortunate’

Music and being surrounded by “good people”, as well as the support from her family – husband Michael, son Mark, 25, and Clare, 23, has helped Mrs Ross get through.

“I’ve got a close family, and that helps,” she said. “I see myself as very fortunate.”

Mrs Ross’ first scan will be at the end of this month and she is hopeful that the treatment is going well.

In the meantime, she is keeping herself busy with Courage, making plans to travel abroad and drawing.

She has always loved drawing, and during lockdown, she managed to pick up her pencils and sketchbook again. An old school friend who writes poetry got in touch to ask if she could write some to go along with her drawings.

Now, the pair are planning to publish a book to raise funds for Friends of Anchor, which she says is a good distraction.

Courage on the Catwalk takes place at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 7 and 8.