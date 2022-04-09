Happy meal: McDonalds steps in when weather is unkind for SensationALL community BBQ

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community group from Aberdeen were crushed this morning when they woke to discover the poor weather – as they had plans for a BBQ.

Deciding not to let the cold and wet weather to spoil their fun, staff from charity SensationALL headed to McDonald’s in Westhill.

It was then that kind-hearted staff at the international chain supplied 25 meals for the group “and saved the day”.

‘McDonald’s we love you’

A spokeswoman for SensationALL wrote on Facebook: “Mcdonald’s Westhill …we love you!

“We had originally planned for a BBQ this week for our teen groups, but surprise surprise the weather had other ideas.

“In stepped Kelly and her team at McDonald’s Westhill who supplied 25 meals for the group and saved the day.”

She continued: “It went down a treat by all – staff included – and it’s fantastic to have that local support from such a big organisation.

“Legends – thank you!”

Who are SensationALL?

SensationALL provide therapeutic activities and specialist support for individuals with disabilities or multiple support needs(MSN), their families and professionals.

The charity’s vision is to give people with disabilities a place to belong, where they feel empowered, safe and supported throughout their lives.