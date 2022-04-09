Happy meal: McDonalds steps in when weather is unkind for SensationALL community BBQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Happy meal: McDonalds steps in when weather is unkind for SensationALL community BBQ

By Louise Glen
April 9, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 4:06 pm
McDonald's staff stepped in when the sun didn't shine on a BBQ organised by SensationALL. Picture supplied by Sensation.
A community group from Aberdeen were crushed this morning when they woke to discover the poor weather – as they had plans for a BBQ.

Deciding not to let the cold and wet weather to spoil their fun, staff from charity SensationALL headed to McDonald’s in Westhill.

It was then that kind-hearted staff at the international chain supplied 25 meals for the group “and saved the day”.

Mcdonald’s Westhill …..we ❤️ you!We had originally planned for a BBQ this week for our teen groups, but surprise…

Posted by SensationALL (SCO43156) on Saturday, 9 April 2022

‘McDonald’s we love you’

A spokeswoman for SensationALL wrote on Facebook: “Mcdonald’s Westhill …we love you!

“We had originally planned for a BBQ this week for our teen groups, but surprise surprise the weather had other ideas.

“In stepped Kelly and her team at McDonald’s Westhill who supplied 25 meals for the group and saved the day.”

McDonald’s staff stepped in to help. Picture supplied by SensationALL.

She continued: “It went down a treat by all – staff included – and it’s fantastic to have that local support from such a big organisation.

“Legends – thank you!”

Who are SensationALL?

SensationALL provide therapeutic activities and specialist support for individuals with disabilities or multiple support needs(MSN), their families and professionals.

The charity’s vision is to give people with disabilities a place to belong, where they feel empowered, safe and supported throughout their lives.

