Aberdeen firefighters battle blaze at flat on Western Road

Four fire crews were called to a blaze in an Aberdeen flat this afternoon.

The fire service was called at 12.23pm to a fire on Western Road. Police and an ambulance were also in attendance.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging, as well as three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 2pm.

Eight breathing apparatus were used

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.23pm to a fire in a flat on Western Road.

“We attended with four appliances from Central Fire Station, Altens Community Fire Station, Kintore and Ellon. Police and the Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

“During the incident we used eight breathing apparatus, one main jet, three hose reel jets and a thermal imaging unit.”

She confirmed the stop message – indicating the fire was under control – at 2pm.

The police have been asked to comment.