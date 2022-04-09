Aberdeen firefighters battle blaze at flat on Western Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Aberdeen firefighters battle blaze at flat on Western Road

Aberdeen firefighters battle blaze at flat on Western Road

By Louise Glen
April 9, 2022, 7:10 pm
Fire service at Western Road, near the junction with Grandholm Street. Picture supplied by Greg Buchanan.
Four fire crews were called to a blaze in an Aberdeen flat this afternoon.

The fire service was called at 12.23pm to a fire on Western Road. Police and an ambulance were also in attendance.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging, as well as three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by 2pm.

Eight breathing apparatus were used

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.23pm to a fire in a flat on Western Road.

Fire service at Western Road near the junction with Grandholm Street this afternoon. Picture by Greg Buchanan.

“We attended with four appliances from Central Fire Station, Altens Community Fire Station, Kintore and Ellon. Police and the Ambulance Service were also at the scene.

“During the incident we used eight breathing apparatus, one main jet, three hose reel jets and a thermal imaging unit.”

She confirmed the stop message – indicating the fire was under control – at 2pm.

The police have been asked to comment.

 

 

