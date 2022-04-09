Aberdeen firefighters battle blaze at flat on Western Road By Louise Glen April 9, 2022, 7:10 pm Fire service at Western Road, near the junction with Grandholm Street. Picture supplied by Greg Buchanan. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Four fire crews were called to a blaze in an Aberdeen flat this afternoon. The fire service was called at 12.23pm to a fire on Western Road. Police and an ambulance were also in attendance. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging, as well as three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 2pm. Eight breathing apparatus were used A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 12.23pm to a fire in a flat on Western Road. Fire service at Western Road near the junction with Grandholm Street this afternoon. Picture by Greg Buchanan. “We attended with four appliances from Central Fire Station, Altens Community Fire Station, Kintore and Ellon. Police and the Ambulance Service were also at the scene. “During the incident we used eight breathing apparatus, one main jet, three hose reel jets and a thermal imaging unit.” She confirmed the stop message – indicating the fire was under control – at 2pm. The police have been asked to comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Plaque to be unveiled after descendents of Aberdeen fire fighter found Fire crews rush to night-time blaze in Aberdeen home Firefighters tackle blaze at Alness Industrial Estate Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeen student accommodation