Police ask for help to trace 21-year-old Lee Munro missing from Aberdeen

Police in the north east are appealing to trace a 21-year-old man from Aberdeen.

Lee Munro was last seen around 3pm on Friday April 8 2022 in the Westburn Road area.

Mr Munro is described as white, approx. 5ft 9in tall, of slim build, with brown cropped hair.

He has an earring in his left ear and a tattoo on his right forearm of a sword with a dragon through it and says “Megs” and “Mills”.

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch

He was last seen wearing a navy Superdry jacket with a green and grey rain jacket underneath, a dark red t-shirt, blue jeans and white hi-top shoes.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to trace Lee and officers urge anyone with information that could assist to get in touch.

“If anyone has seen Lee or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3068 of April 8 2022.”