Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concern grows for missing teenager believed to be in Northfield area of Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
April 10, 2022, 8:05 pm
Jayden Wallace is missing from Post Glasgow. Picture supplied by Police Scotland.
Police are calling for help to find a missing Glasgow teenager, believed to be in Aberdeen.

Jayden Wallace (15) was last seen around 6.55pm on Friday April 8 in Port Glasgow but police in the north east believe he is now in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

Jayden is described as being 5ft 8in tall with short blonde hair.

A police spokesman said: “Police in the north east are appealing to trace a 15-year-old boy from Renfrewshire.

“Jayden Wallace was last seen around 6.55pm on Friday April 8 at the Gallagher Shopping Centre in Port Glasgow.

Jayden believed to be in Aberdeen

“He is described as approx. 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with short fair/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

“Jayden is believed to be in the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace Jayden and officers urge anyone with information that could assist to get in touch.

He added: “If anyone has seen Jayden or has any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3290 of April 8, 2022.”

