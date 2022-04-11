Aberdeen named cheapest city centre in UK to stay in for solo renters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen named cheapest city centre in UK to stay in for solo renters

By Lottie Hood
April 11, 2022, 9:46 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 12:36 pm
The north-east city has been jointly ranked as the UK's number most affordable city for those renting properties alone. Picture by Scott Baxter.
The north-east city has been jointly ranked as the UK's number most affordable city for those renting properties alone. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Aberdeen has been named the most affordable city for solo renters in the UK.

Scotland’s third largest city scored in first place alongside Luton as the most affordable large city for those living alone.

With a population of more than 400,000, Aberdeen is well known for offering both the bustling life in the city as well as beautiful surrounding scenery from the coast and mountains nearby.

It was named as the best Scottish city to live and work in 2021 and is now recognised as the best in Scotland for solo renters.

The research was gathered by looking at the average rent for one-bedroom flats in 30 UK city centres including London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Aberdeen was named as the joint cheapest city to live in for solo renters in the UK. Supplied by Protectivity Insurance.

With 3.5 million people living alone in the UK and concerns growing with the cost of living crisis, affordability has never been so important.

In Aberdeen, one-bedroom flats cost on average around £506 a month according to research carried out by Protectivity Insurance.

This was then compared to the average salaries gathered after tax at city centre post codes. Once the recommended average for food, bills and rent was deducted, the locations with the most income left over were ranked the most affordable.

Aberdeen and Luton were ranked as the cheapest areas leaving renters with a comfy £1,360 salary after rent and bills were deducted. Coventry was placed second with a much reduced £888 and Sheffield making third with £834.

Edinburgh took top place as the UK’s most expensive city leaving the average solo renter in debt of -£359, the only UK city ranked to do so.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal