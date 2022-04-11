Aberdeen named cheapest city centre in UK to stay in for solo renters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen has been named the most affordable city for solo renters in the UK.

Scotland’s third largest city scored in first place alongside Luton as the most affordable large city for those living alone.

With a population of more than 400,000, Aberdeen is well known for offering both the bustling life in the city as well as beautiful surrounding scenery from the coast and mountains nearby.

It was named as the best Scottish city to live and work in 2021 and is now recognised as the best in Scotland for solo renters.

The research was gathered by looking at the average rent for one-bedroom flats in 30 UK city centres including London, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

With 3.5 million people living alone in the UK and concerns growing with the cost of living crisis, affordability has never been so important.

In Aberdeen, one-bedroom flats cost on average around £506 a month according to research carried out by Protectivity Insurance.

This was then compared to the average salaries gathered after tax at city centre post codes. Once the recommended average for food, bills and rent was deducted, the locations with the most income left over were ranked the most affordable.

Aberdeen and Luton were ranked as the cheapest areas leaving renters with a comfy £1,360 salary after rent and bills were deducted. Coventry was placed second with a much reduced £888 and Sheffield making third with £834.

Edinburgh took top place as the UK’s most expensive city leaving the average solo renter in debt of -£359, the only UK city ranked to do so.