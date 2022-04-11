Around 4,000 elderly Aberdeenshire residents sent to wrong vaccine centre for spring Covid booster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of elderly people in Aberdeenshire have been given wrong details for their spring Covid jab – sending them miles away from home.

NHS Grampian has admitted around 4,000 aged 75 and over have been sent to the wrong vaccine centre following an “unexplained blip” in their booking system.

Residents from rural areas around Aboyne were told they would have to make a 30-mile trip and get their jabs in Inverurie, instead of at their nearest clinic in the village.

However, NHS Grampian has now confirmed the issue has been resolved and they are currently reaching out to those affected to rebook their appointments.

A spokeswoman said: “On Tuesday we became aware some citizens in Aberdeenshire had not been given appointments at their nearest clinic.

“We estimate approximately 4,000 people have been given appointments at clinics other than their local centre. We have already started phoning people directly to rebook their appointments.

‘No evidence of issues in Moray and Aberdeen’

“There is no evidence of similar issues in Moray or Aberdeen City; we are working closely with the national appointing team to understand why this happened and how it can be avoided in future.

“If anyone has received an appointment at a clinic that is not closest to where they stay or is not convenient to get to, they do not need to wait for us to get in touch; they can call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013 and rearrange.”

The issue has also been raised with Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, who said: “I appreciate this is a blip in what has been a well-marshalled booster programme by NHS Grampian, and they are doing their best to iron this out quickly.

“Asking thousands of elderly and perhaps vulnerable residents to make a round trip of 60-plus miles won’t help booster uptake.

“In case some people have decided not to go, I would ask anyone to call the national booking system to get a fresh appointment closer to home.”