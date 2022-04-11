Around 4,000 elderly Aberdeenshire residents sent to wrong vaccine centre for spring Covid booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Around 4,000 elderly Aberdeenshire residents sent to wrong vaccine centre for spring Covid booster

By Denny Andonova
April 11, 2022, 12:29 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 1:37 pm
Aboyne Hospital and Health Centre. Picture by Kenny Elrick / DCT Media.
Thousands of elderly people in Aberdeenshire have been given wrong details for their spring Covid jab – sending them miles away from home.

NHS Grampian has admitted around 4,000 aged 75 and over have been sent to the wrong vaccine centre following an “unexplained blip” in their booking system.

Residents from rural areas around Aboyne were told they would have to make a 30-mile trip and get their jabs in Inverurie, instead of at their nearest clinic in the village.

However, NHS Grampian has now confirmed the issue has been resolved and they are currently reaching out to those affected to rebook their appointments.

A spokeswoman said: “On Tuesday we became aware some citizens in Aberdeenshire had not been given appointments at their nearest clinic.

“We estimate approximately 4,000 people have been given appointments at clinics other than their local centre. We have already started phoning people directly to rebook their appointments.

‘No evidence of issues in Moray and Aberdeen’

“There is no evidence of similar issues in Moray or Aberdeen City; we are working closely with the national appointing team to understand why this happened and how it can be avoided in future.

“If anyone has received an appointment at a clinic that is not closest to where they stay or is not convenient to get to, they do not need to wait for us to get in touch; they can call the national helpline on 0800 030 8013 and rearrange.”

The issue has also been raised with Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, who said: “I appreciate this is a blip in what has been a well-marshalled booster programme by NHS Grampian, and they are doing their best to iron this out quickly.

“Asking thousands of elderly and perhaps vulnerable residents to make a round trip of 60-plus miles won’t help booster uptake.

“In case some people have decided not to go, I would ask anyone to call the national booking system to get a fresh appointment closer to home.”

