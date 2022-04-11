Suspended Tory council candidate charged over disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Suspended Tory council candidate charged over disturbance

By Shona Gossip
April 11, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 3:19 pm
Robbie Withey is standing for re-election in the Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford ward
A council hopeful has been charged in connection with a disturbance in an Aberdeenshire village.

Robbie Withey was suspended from the Scottish Conservatives after a video emerged allegedly showing him holding a man by the throat and threatening him.

The clip, which begins midway through a dispute, was shared online.

Police had already been called to an address in Main Street, Alford when the alleged incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

They previously said an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with the disturbance.

Now they have confirmed a 41-year-old man has also been charged.

A spokesman said: “At around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, police were called to a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter.

“Following a separate report regarding this incident, officers have carried out further inquiries and can confirm that a 41-year-old man has now also been charged.

“Both men have been reported to the procurator fiscal and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Election less than a month away

Mr Withey has been a councillor for Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie for the last five years, and is seeking re-election next month.

The 41-year-old also works as campaign manager for Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

However, the Scottish Conservatives confirmed on Sunday that he has been suspended from the party – and his job with Mr Bowie – pending a police investigation.

The party’s withdrawal of support means they will not proactively support his re-election campaign any further, although it is too late for him to be removed from the ballot paper as one of their candidates.

Any Conservative leaflets he already has cannot be sent out, and no more will be produced in the rundown to the May 5 vote.

He could, however, become an independent councillor.

