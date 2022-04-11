Suspended Tory council candidate charged over disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A council hopeful has been charged in connection with a disturbance in an Aberdeenshire village.

Robbie Withey was suspended from the Scottish Conservatives after a video emerged allegedly showing him holding a man by the throat and threatening him.

The clip, which begins midway through a dispute, was shared online.

Police had already been called to an address in Main Street, Alford when the alleged incident happened in the early hours of Saturday.

They previously said an 18-year-old man had been charged in connection with the disturbance.

Now they have confirmed a 41-year-old man has also been charged.

A spokesman said: “At around 2.30am on Saturday, April 9, police were called to a disturbance at a property on Main Street, Alford. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the matter.

“Following a separate report regarding this incident, officers have carried out further inquiries and can confirm that a 41-year-old man has now also been charged.

“Both men have been reported to the procurator fiscal and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Election less than a month away

Mr Withey has been a councillor for Alford, Huntly and Strathbogie for the last five years, and is seeking re-election next month.

The 41-year-old also works as campaign manager for Tory MP Andrew Bowie.

However, the Scottish Conservatives confirmed on Sunday that he has been suspended from the party – and his job with Mr Bowie – pending a police investigation.

The party’s withdrawal of support means they will not proactively support his re-election campaign any further, although it is too late for him to be removed from the ballot paper as one of their candidates.

Any Conservative leaflets he already has cannot be sent out, and no more will be produced in the rundown to the May 5 vote.

He could, however, become an independent councillor.