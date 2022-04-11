Snuff box featuring King Charles II hiding in an oak tree among treasures at Haddo valuation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Snuff box featuring King Charles II hiding in an oak tree among treasures at Haddo valuation day

By Ross Hempseed
April 11, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:40 am
The snuff box has a small portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie. Picture by Paul Glendell.
The snuff box has a small portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Treasures of all shapes, sizes and vintages were taken along to a one-off valuation day in Aberdeenshire today.

Bonhams held the event at Haddo House, near Tarves, and invited anyone to come along to have their possessions examined by the experts.

But the piece that caught their eye was a small ornate Jacobite snuff box, which they estimated to be worth over £2,000.

The small box, which dates back to 1750, was brought in to be valued after being passed down through the owner’s family for generations.

Featuring a tiny portrait of Bonnie Prince Charlie inside the lid, the copper gilt box also has a hidden detail.

On the front is a country scene, but within it is a small image of King Charles II hiding in an oak tree while escaping from the Battle of Worchester in 1651.

The intricate scene is embedded in a piece of the oak tree that the king was hiding in, which was used to make several snuff boxes.

The tree is known as the Royal Oak or Boscobel Oak due to its location near Boscobel House.

The small enamel portrait features the hidden face of King Charles II. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Director of Valuations at Bonhams, Gordon McFarlan, who hosted the event at Haddo House, said it was the “only instance of a piece commemoration of both Bonnie Prince Charlie and Charles II”.

He said: “The thing that makes this snuff box particularly rare is the piece of oak in the lid. On the panel is a tiny enamel scene, and at first, it appears to be just two horsemen standing below a tree.

Similar box previously sold for £9,000

“But if you look closely at the tree, you can see a little face there. That is a depiction of Charles II hiding in an oak tree after the Battle of Worcester.

“Unless you know what you are looking for, this detail makes no sense, and the king’s face is no bigger than a lentil.”

Snuff boxes made with a panel of Royal Oak tend to be very collectable, with Bonhams having sold a similar box in 2012 for £9,000.

It was the most valuable find on the day, with Mr McFarlan estimating the box to worth £2,000 to £3,000.

Mr McFarlan expects the box will fetch more than the estimate due to its rarity.

When told of the valuation, Mr McFarlan said the owner was “pleasantly surprised”, having had no idea the significance of the piece or what it was made from.

Around 50 people came to get their prized possessions valued by Bonhams experts.

Items included an 18th-century Chinese washbowl worth £300-£400 and an 18-carat men’s gold pocket watch worth over £1,000.

The snuff box will be the only item going on sale at the annual Bonhams’ Scottish Sale in October 2022.

