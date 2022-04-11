Boys, aged 14 and 17, charged over Colony Park FC vandalism – as fundraiser launched for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Boys, aged 14 and 17, charged over Colony Park FC vandalism – as fundraiser launched for repairs

By Shona Gossip
April 11, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: April 11, 2022, 4:51 pm
groundsman Sandy Robertson. Colony Park FC groundsman Sandy Robertson surveys the damage caused by vandals over the weekend. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Two teenagers have been charged after a north-east football ground was vandalised.

Colony Park in Inverurie, home to one of the region’s biggest youth football clubs, was targeted over the weekend.

Advertising boards around the pitches were destroyed, concrete blocks and steps damaged and glass shattered.

The broken glass was scattered around the Harlaw Road grounds, prompting concerned club members to put up signs advising dog walkers to stay away or keep their pets on leads incase they get injured.

Now police have confirmed two teens, aged 14 and 17, have been charged in connection with the incident.

A fundraiser has now been launched by Colony Park FC to get the grounds back into a “safe and usable condition”.

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday, April 10, officers were made aware of vandalism having occurred at a football club in Inverurie on the evening of Saturday, April 9.

“Two males, aged 17 and 14, have been charged in connection with the vandalism and will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

Colony Park was badly damaged, and signs have been erected advising dog walkers of the broken glass scattered across the pitches and grounds. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Vandals struck before dark

Witnesses say a group of youths were spotted in Colony Park before it got fully dark on Saturday, well before 10.30pm.

Club chairman Roger Langtree estimates it will cost thousands to repair the damage, adding it was an expense they could “well do without”.

A fundraiser has now been launched to cover the costs, with a initial target of £2,000 set.

Following recent vandalism and damage caused to adverting boards, the playing surface and surrounding areas, Colony Park…

Posted by Colony Park Juniors FC on Monday, 11 April 2022

Groundsman Sandy Robertson said there has long been a problem with vandals at the park, but said the latest incident was at a “totally different level”.

“The amount of broken glass around the park is like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” he said.

Colony Park FC runs as a charity, and aims to make football accessible and affordable to all young people with an interest.

