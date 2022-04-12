Three rescued as fire breaks out at block of flats in busy Aberdeen area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a block of flats opposite the Aberdeen Health Village on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Peacocks Court just after 9pm on April 11.

Three people had to be rescued from the building while six appliances, including a height vehicle, worked to extinguish the fire.

Other residents of the block were evacuated for safety reasons.

Aberdeen City Council said they could not say whether they were or were not involved in the incident or its aftermath.

‘Loads of blue lights and fire engines’

Eye witness Mark Ranken, who lives nearby, said on Monday night: “I glanced out the window and saw loads of blue lights and fire engines all over the street, and a bit of smoke too.

“It looked like the residents had been evacuated so hopefully everyone is okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.02pm on Monday, April 11 to reports of a fire that had taken hold within a ground floor flat.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and a height appliance to Peacocks Court, East North Street in Aberdeen.

“Firefighters assisted three people from the building and transferred them to the care of ambulance personnel.”

Crews sent the stop message back to base just before 11pm and left after they’d made the area safe.

The condition of those who were rescued from the building is currently unknown.