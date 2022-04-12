Three rescued as fire breaks out at block of flats in busy Aberdeen area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Three rescued as fire breaks out at block of flats in busy Aberdeen area

By Ross Hempseed
April 12, 2022, 7:01 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:36 am

Residents had to be evacuated after a fire broke out on the ground floor of a block of flats opposite the Aberdeen Health Village on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Peacocks Court just after 9pm on April 11.

Three people had to be rescued from the building while six appliances, including a height vehicle, worked to extinguish the fire.

Other residents of the block were evacuated for safety reasons.

Aberdeen City Council said they could not say whether they were or were not involved in the incident or its aftermath.

‘Loads of blue lights and fire engines’

Eye witness Mark Ranken, who lives nearby, said on Monday night: “I glanced out the window and saw loads of blue lights and fire engines all over the street, and a bit of smoke too.

“It looked like the residents had been evacuated so hopefully everyone is okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.02pm on Monday, April 11 to reports of a fire that had taken hold within a ground floor flat.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and a height appliance to Peacocks Court, East North Street in Aberdeen.

“Firefighters assisted three people from the building and transferred them to the care of ambulance personnel.”

Crews sent the stop message back to base just before 11pm and left after they’d made the area safe.

The condition of those who were rescued from the building is currently unknown.

