Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weather: Will it be 'tops off' or jackets buttoned up this Easter weekend?

By Louise Glen
April 12, 2022, 4:17 pm
Nairn beach is always a popular choice on a sunny day for people of all ages. Photo: DCT Media

As the Easter weekend approaches forecasters say it is warming up  – but just how far will temperatures climb?

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Rudman said is it going to be a “mixed picture”, with the north-east remaining cool.

Temperatures in Aberdeen and Stornoway will sit at about 12C-13C over the bank holiday weekend, but could feel much cooler due to the wind.

It will be a similar case in Braemar, although overnight on Easter Sunday into Monday, the mercury is expected to dip to 3C.

Temperatures in Aberdeen will be average for the time of year. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Moray and the Highlands will sit around 15C-16C before climbing to 17C on Saturday.

Oban, Tiree, Lerwick and Kirkwall will sit around 11C for much of the weekend, although mist will bring in the cooler temperatures to the islands on Monday.

Further south a warm southerly airflow over the UK will bring milder temperatures than of late but also showery and occasionally windy weather in the run-up to the Easter weekend.

‘Mixed picture’

Something of a north-west/south-east split will develop, but there is some uncertainty over where the divide will settle at present.

Showers will be more likely in the north and west, where temperatures will be around average for the time of year.

The sunniest of days will be in Moray, the Highland and the Cairngorm. Pictured is Loch Morlich with the summit covered in mist. Picture by Sandy McCook.

More settled conditions will prevail in the south east, where temperatures could feel really quite warm for spring, pushing into the low 20s – although even here there may be the odd shower and persistent low cloud in coastal areas will keep them cooler.

Dan Rudman, deputy chief meteorologist, said: “It’s bit of a mixed picture as far as weather is concerned over the long Easter weekend, although feeling warm in places, at least early in the weekend.

“A low pressure system to the north west of the UK will bring unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds likely and rain in the north west, which could impact driving conditions for some.”

 

