Is Aberdeen Labour’s manifesto just the ticket to retain control of the city council?

A crack team of council workers could be formed to clean up Aberdeen’s streets – in the battle against fly-tipping, littering and dog-fouling.

The city’s Labour group has pledged to set aside an extra £1.25 million to address the blight through detection and enforcement as part of their council manifesto.

Another promise – to set up free bus travel for residents aged 22 to 59 – is the big ticket item on their “bold, feasible and deliverable” plan for the city.

Labour’s 15 candidates are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of returning only nine councillors in 2017 – a loss of eight seats.

Despite that setback, they retained the council leadership – meaning they have now been in control for a decade.

However, they are not fielding enough candidates to be in majority control of the council – and Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has ruled out the prospect of another ruling coalition with the Conservatives.

Tackling cost of living in Aberdeen

Launching their manifesto Moving Aberdeen Forward today, the Aberdeen Labour group doubled down on a number of existing manifesto pledges from 2017.

A key focus appears to be the cost-of-living crisis as energy prices, inflation and taxes rise.

This includes upping the target for new council and affordable homes to be built from 3,500 by this year to 5,000 by 2027.

If elected in enough number to impact the council leadership, Labour is also promising to freeze council rents until 2025, after the current two-year freeze ends next March.

They also plan to extend the combined heat and power network further through the city, as well as expanding council-run food pantries to tackle food parties.

Specifically, there would also be a new position – an older people’s champion – created to address pensioner poverty in particular.

Aberdeen Labour’s masterplan: Union Street pedestrianisation

With the city split over the future of the famous Granite Mile, Aberdeen Labour has made its position clear.

Decision-making on the potential pedestrianisation of Union Street is on hold until after the election, with the next crunch meeting in June.

But Aberdeen Labour has set out its stall on the issue – making clear that pedestrianisation of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch and the £50m new market are key in restoring the tired-looking main road through the city centre.

They have pledged to work with disability groups and the wider community in general as plans for the £150m city centre and beach masterplan progress, if in control after next month’s poll.

Investment in play parks and green spaces is also promised.

Labour’s ‘Moving Aberdeen Forward’: The road to success?

An eye-catching promise to close the gap in free bus provision for 22 to 59 year-olds – who miss out on national concessionary schemes – is not the only policy focusing on Aberdeen’s roads.

Yet another 2017 pledge has been built upon, to set up a new city-owned bus corporation to provide services to cut-off communities in Aberdeen.

Support for tram-like buses connecting the airport with other transport hubs – known as the Aberdeen rapid transport network – is also reaffirmed.

Another £5m is being slated for footway widening, junction improvements and new pedestrian crossings to make Aberdeen “more walkable”, with £10m could be spent over five years on roads repairs.

By comparison, the Conservatives – who have shared Town House control over the last decade – are promising £39m to be spent fixing the city’s battered roads.

However, the need to get from one part of the city to another might be lessened, as Labour makes clear its goal to create so-called “20-minute neighbourhoods”.

This would mean investment in community facilities and walking and cycling links to allow more of people’s needs can be met closer to their homes.

Other Aberdeen Labour manifesto pledges

Labour has also promised to work to close the attainment in Aberdeen’s pupils and money for refurbishing schools across the city.

Continuing their pledges to young people, they want to work with the City Health and Social Health Partnership (AHSCP) and NHS Grampian to establish a children’s mental health taskforce to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

They also are committing £180m to the net-zero carbon push, to replace council vehicles, promote active travel, electric vehicle charging, energy efficiency, heating replacement, property refurbishment, district heating and waste management.

You can view a list of all 99 candidates standing for election to Aberdeen City Council here.