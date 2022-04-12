Plans unveiled for renewable energy hub at Fraserburgh college campus following £200,000 donation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plans unveiled for renewable energy hub at Fraserburgh college campus following £200,000 donation

By Ellie Milne
April 12, 2022, 6:12 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 6:26 pm
Nescol Principal Neil Cowie pictured in the Future Skills Zone at the Fraserburgh campus.
A renewable energy training hub is going to be built at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh campus thanks to a £200,000 donation.

The new Future Green Zone will include a purpose-built workshop where students and school pupils can take part in electrical and mechanical engineering programmes.

The development will allow the expansion of existing programmes, including Nescol’s offshore wind technician training, and also feature a range of renewable components which can be tailored to course requirements.

Facilities will offer the opportunity to upskill modern apprentices and reskill existing employees from the renewable sector.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “Our college prides itself on its role as an anchor institution in the communities we serve and on the partnerships we have formed with businesses and organisations who share our ambitions for the north-east of Scotland.

“This incredibly generous donation is a wonderful demonstration of the support that exists for Nescol and, particularly in this case, of the determination to ensure exciting opportunities in thriving industries can be embraced.”

A generous donation

The donation came from a local business, which wants to remain anonymous. It has previously given £100,000 used to create the Future Skills Zone in Fraserburgh.

It is used to dive education in robotics, 3D printing and plotting, virtual reality and other technology areas.

A spokesman for the business said: “We share the college’s goal of providing education and vocational training that leads to rewarding career paths, both for those starting out on their journey and others who are seeking to retrain or upskill.

“The investment in the Fraserburgh campus recognises the contribution made by Nescol and the desire to ensure our community is at the heart of the growth in green energy.”

Turning the project into a reality

Nescol is continuing to develop its renewable programmes and training opportunities, which will be supported by the Future Green Zone.

Duncan Abernethy, director of business development for Nescol, added: “We are very grateful to receive such a significant donation – it is quite overwhelming generosity from a local business.

“Nescol has a crucial part to play in energy transition and in underpinning the region’s sustainability goals and the Future Green Zone will be integral to that.

“In a very challenging financial environment, this contribution has turned a project that would have been impossible into a reality. It will have a hugely positive impact on Fraserburgh and the region.

