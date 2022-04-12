Plans unveiled for renewable energy hub at Fraserburgh college campus following £200,000 donation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A renewable energy training hub is going to be built at North East Scotland College’s Fraserburgh campus thanks to a £200,000 donation.

The new Future Green Zone will include a purpose-built workshop where students and school pupils can take part in electrical and mechanical engineering programmes.

The development will allow the expansion of existing programmes, including Nescol’s offshore wind technician training, and also feature a range of renewable components which can be tailored to course requirements.

Facilities will offer the opportunity to upskill modern apprentices and reskill existing employees from the renewable sector.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “Our college prides itself on its role as an anchor institution in the communities we serve and on the partnerships we have formed with businesses and organisations who share our ambitions for the north-east of Scotland.

“This incredibly generous donation is a wonderful demonstration of the support that exists for Nescol and, particularly in this case, of the determination to ensure exciting opportunities in thriving industries can be embraced.”

A generous donation

The donation came from a local business, which wants to remain anonymous. It has previously given £100,000 used to create the Future Skills Zone in Fraserburgh.

It is used to dive education in robotics, 3D printing and plotting, virtual reality and other technology areas.

A spokesman for the business said: “We share the college’s goal of providing education and vocational training that leads to rewarding career paths, both for those starting out on their journey and others who are seeking to retrain or upskill.

“The investment in the Fraserburgh campus recognises the contribution made by Nescol and the desire to ensure our community is at the heart of the growth in green energy.”

Turning the project into a reality

Nescol is continuing to develop its renewable programmes and training opportunities, which will be supported by the Future Green Zone.

Duncan Abernethy, director of business development for Nescol, added: “We are very grateful to receive such a significant donation – it is quite overwhelming generosity from a local business.

“Nescol has a crucial part to play in energy transition and in underpinning the region’s sustainability goals and the Future Green Zone will be integral to that.

“In a very challenging financial environment, this contribution has turned a project that would have been impossible into a reality. It will have a hugely positive impact on Fraserburgh and the region.“