Fleet of 22 electric buses delivered to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fleet of 22 electric buses delivered to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
April 12, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 9:12 pm
New 100% electric buses delivered to Stagecoach Bluebird.
New 100% electric buses delivered to Stagecoach Bluebird.

Aberdeen bus operator, Stagecoach Bluebird, has unveiled 22 new electric buses that will operate routes across the Granite City.

The new double-decker buses feature sustainable “eleather seats”, made from recycled leather and onboard announcements for the benefit of passengers.

They also benefit the environment by being 100% electric, reducing carbon emissions within Aberdeen city centre.

Stagecoach Bluebird has invested £11.2 million in the new buses, with £4 million support from the Scottish Government Ultra-Low Emission bus scheme.

The buses will operate the Service 727, connecting the city centre to P&J Live and Aberdeen Airport.

Services operate every 15 minutes on weekdays and up to every 20 minutes at weekends and was also voted the Best Bus Service in Scotland n 2017.

Electric-hybrid buses, which operate on the Service 59 connecting Balnagask with the city centre since 2012, will soon be replaced by the new zero-emission buses, doubling the route capacity.

‘Encourage people to make the switch from car to sustainable public transport.’

The new buses will begin transporting passengers on both services at the end of April.

Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “We are all really excited to welcome the electric buses to our Aberdeen fleet.

“Training for our team of drivers and engineers is well underway, and we are planning for the new buses to be out in service for our customers later this month.

Sustainable transport is critical to the future of our planet: decarbonising local journeys, reducing road congestion, improving air quality and tackling climate change.

Peter Knight (L) managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird and Greig Mackay (R) from Bus Users Scotland.

“Travelling by bus, when we can, is one of the easiest ways to address climate change through carbon reduction of our journeys.

“Major investment in new zero-emission buses also needs to be matched by better road infrastructure and more bus priority measures to help encourage people to make the switch from car to sustainable public transport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal