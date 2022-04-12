Fleet of 22 electric buses delivered to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen bus operator, Stagecoach Bluebird, has unveiled 22 new electric buses that will operate routes across the Granite City.

The new double-decker buses feature sustainable “eleather seats”, made from recycled leather and onboard announcements for the benefit of passengers.

They also benefit the environment by being 100% electric, reducing carbon emissions within Aberdeen city centre.

Stagecoach Bluebird has invested £11.2 million in the new buses, with £4 million support from the Scottish Government Ultra-Low Emission bus scheme.

The buses will operate the Service 727, connecting the city centre to P&J Live and Aberdeen Airport.

Services operate every 15 minutes on weekdays and up to every 20 minutes at weekends and was also voted the Best Bus Service in Scotland n 2017.

Electric-hybrid buses, which operate on the Service 59 connecting Balnagask with the city centre since 2012, will soon be replaced by the new zero-emission buses, doubling the route capacity.

‘Encourage people to make the switch from car to sustainable public transport.’

The new buses will begin transporting passengers on both services at the end of April.

Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “We are all really excited to welcome the electric buses to our Aberdeen fleet.

“Training for our team of drivers and engineers is well underway, and we are planning for the new buses to be out in service for our customers later this month.

“Sustainable transport is critical to the future of our planet: decarbonising local journeys, reducing road congestion, improving air quality and tackling climate change.

“Travelling by bus, when we can, is one of the easiest ways to address climate change through carbon reduction of our journeys.

“Major investment in new zero-emission buses also needs to be matched by better road infrastructure and more bus priority measures to help encourage people to make the switch from car to sustainable public transport.”