Gallery and time-lapses: Aberdeen art festival Nuart through the years

By Danica Ollerova
April 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:06 pm
Returning in summer, street art festival Nuart will once again transform blank Aberdeen walls into works of art.

The festival, which is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, will feature street artists creating new murals and works, events, community workshops, talks, as well as tours of the old and new artworks.

So while we wait for the festival to return in June (9 to 12), check out our time-lapses of all five of the stunning murals created last year and photos of some of the most-loved large-scale artworks created as part of the festival since 2017.

Time-lapses from last year’s Nuart Aberdeen

Helen Bur

Fanakapan

Henrik Uldalen
KMG
SNIK

Gallery: Nuart Aberdeen through the years

2018: Super Scurry piece by Conzo & Globel on Willowbank Road.
2018: SNIK’s artwork on Virginia Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns.
2018: Artur Bordalo’s artwork on 62 Union Row. Photo by Darrell Benns.
Gallery Nuart Aberdeen 2019: Nuart artwork by Hama Woods on Harriet Street. Photo by Heather Fowlie.
2021: Fanakapan’s artwork on Aberdeen Health Village, Frederick Street. Photo by Kenny Elrick.
2017. Add Fuel piece created as part of the <a href="https://www.aberdeeninspired.com/festival/nuart-aberdeen" target="_blank" rel="noopener">festival</a> on 19 Belmont Street. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

Sadly, the Granite City lost one of its most famous Nuart murals by German duo Herakut when Aberdeen Market was demolished in March.

Gallery Nuart Aberdeen 2017: M-City on 18 Harriet Street. Photo by Kenny Elrick.
2018: Milu Correch’s tribute to women in witchcraft on Union Row. Photo by Kath Flannery.
2021: Helen Bur’s artwork on Union Row. Photo by Kami Thomson.
2017: Fintan Magee on Jopp’s Lane. Photo by Kenny Elrick.
2021: Henrik Uldalen’s artwork. Photo by Kenny Elrick.
2019: Donald and Rose Pinet are ‘Rude Kids’ on Jopp’s Lane. Photo by Kath Flannery.
2019: SMUG’s stunning Nuart mural.
2017: Alice Pasquini’s work on Shiprow. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

Check out our interactive map to see where every Nuart mural is located in Aberdeen:

