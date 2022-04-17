Gallery and time-lapses: Aberdeen art festival Nuart through the years

April 17, 2022, 6:00 amUpdated: June 7, 2022, 2:06 pm
Returning in summer, street art festival Nuart will once again transform blank Aberdeen walls into works of art.
The festival, which is organised by Aberdeen Inspired, will feature street artists creating new murals and works, events, community workshops, talks, as well as tours of the old and new artworks.
So while we wait for the festival to return in June (9 to 12), check out our time-lapses of all five of the stunning murals created last year and photos of some of the most-loved large-scale artworks created as part of the festival since 2017.