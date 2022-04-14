SNP’s Aberdeen council manifesto makes no mention of Union Street pedestrianisation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of Aberdeen’s Union Street under an SNP-controlled council remains shrouded in mystery – after the party failed to spell out its position in the manifesto.

Group leader Alex Nicoll told The Press And Journal he would not rule out any options for the Granite Mile – including permanently banning buses and taxis.

The city’s main shopping street is mentioned only once in the SNP’s Manifesto For Aberdeen’s Future, referencing plans to buy upper storey properties for council housing.

But one of the more emotive issues, which has split Aberdeen over the past year, is omitted.

Last month, the SNP led a charge to undo the pedestrianisation of the Market Street to Bridge Street stretch in the short-term.

Union Street central, as it has become known, will remain car-free after the demolition of BHS, guarded by a bus gate allowing public transport and taxis access for the first time since June 2020.

The permanent future of Union Street – which has been mapped out by the ruling Labour-led coalition with the Conservatives – will not be decided until June.

That’s a month after the council elections on May 5, with more than 70% of P&J readers telling us their vote will be influenced by candidates’ stances on Union Street.

Union Street pedestrianisation a council manifesto issue for other Aberdeen parties

Current administration parties have doubled down on their Union Street plans, revealing manifesto pledges to press on with pedestrianisation.

Both Aberdeen Labour and the Conservatives have promised to work with disability groups on the proposals as part of the £150 million city centre and beach masterplan refresh.

Campaigners have expressed worries that those with mobility issues are being “engineered” out of the city centre by the pedestrianisation plans as it stands.

Mr Nicoll’s SNP is the only group fielding enough candidates – 23 – to win outright control of the council.

But the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove candidate said the council needed to “press pause” to allow a “genuine discussion” about how the city centre should look.

He claimed problems with the 2018 bus-priority, part-pedestrianisation of Broad Street were still to be addressed before Union Street should be looked at.

Asked if he would rule out pedestrianisation of the Granite Mile, including a ban on buses and taxis, in the future, the SNP group leader told us: “No, I am not ruling out any options at this point in time because we need council officers to come back and tell us how we can deliver it.

“We need to learn from what happened in Broad Street because we have been told by blind people, for instance, that there is no kerb for their guide dogs to react to.

“We need to factor all this in to our new city centre. If we don’t learn from our mistakes, we are simply going to repeat them.

“I would like to see buses and taxis back on Union Street because I think it’s absolutely necessary for the people in society who now can’t get to the main thoroughfare in our city. We shouldn’t be excluding anyone from our city centre.”

He suggested an upcoming closure of Guild Street – which will potentially force Union Street to be reopened to traffic for months – could be used as an opportunity for another public consultation.

Scottish Water is looking to carry out major work on the sewers in the busy street to reduce flooding.

That’s what’s not in the Aberdeen SNP’s council manifesto… but what is?

Union Street gets only a solitary mention, as the SNP reveals plans to convert empty upstairs premises into council housing.

Many of the ‘big ticket’ items were trailed ahead of yesterday’s manifesto launch at the Beach Ballroom: the expansion of a waterfront masterplan, support for the new beach Dons stadium, an overhaul of the Castlegate, £25m investment in electric vehicle chargers, plans for Aberdeen’s first green school, a new train station at Cove, and a new park in Queen Street.

Other promises, such as a taskforce looking at how to bring derelict buildings back into use and investment in Aberdeen Arts Centre, were also no surprise.

However, much of the rest of the manifesto focuses on easing the burden of the rising cost of living.

This could include using the council’s purchasing power to buy items in bulk, reducing the cost of everyday essentials for households – or issuing out Aberdeen Gift Cards to low income households to help both the residents and local businesses.

It would also mean top officials would be tasked with producing an urgent report into how the local authority can best help those struggling.

They also plan to extend free school meals to all primary school pupils and build more council homes.

The manifesto also promises investment in swimming teaching for youngsters, as the gap in proficiency in the water almost mirrors the attainment gap between the city’s least and most deprived areas.

A fund would also be set up under SNP rule to help struggling families pay for sports kit, to increase participation opportunities for the city’s youngsters.

Group leader Mr Nicoll said: “The immediate concern for so many households across our city is how they are going to cope with the current cost of living crisis, so the first section of our manifesto is outlining how the council can put in place support for people as soon as possible.

At this election, we’re asking people to help us write the next chapter in our city’s story.”

“We have outlined ambitious plans to make Aberdeen a better place to grow up, to ensure our city has a brighter and more sustainable future, and to protect our the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

SNP manifesto promises review of powers lying with unelected Town House officials

Their promises also include an overhaul of the council’s various committee structures – including new anti-poverty and net-zero committees – and a review of how much decision-making power lies with unelected officials.

On that same theme, they are promising to devolve prioritisation of how to spend at least 1% of the council’s annual budget to communities.

A review of the Town House directorates would do away with some ‘councilese’, with candidates proudly claiming it would see Aberdonians referred to as “people” – not “customers” – by the top brass.

Aberdeen could name city poet in drive to boost culture

Meanwhile, they want to establish an official, civic role for Aberdeen’s first makar – a city poet – which is something other major Scottish cities already have.

Sheena Blackhall holds the unofficial post of north-east makar, but the SNP is hoping the new role – likely appointed by the lord provost – would enable the makar to act as a literary ambassador for Aberdeen.

George Street and Harbour candidate Michael Hutchison said: “The appointment of a city makar is part of our plans to support culture in our city, and better advertise what we have in Aberdeen.

“I think a makar could be a champion of Doric and of our local culture. They would be someone who can help tell our city’s story.”

You can find a full list of candidates standing for election to Aberdeen City Council here.