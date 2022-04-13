A party in the park or a recipe for trouble? Residents react to BrewDog’s AGM plans at Hazlehead Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents near Hazlehead Park have shared mixed reactions to BrewDog’s decision to hold its annual shareholders’ meeting at the Aberdeen beauty spot.

The Ellon-based firm, which was founded by Fraserburgh duo James Watt and Martin Dickie in 2007, announced details for its upcoming Annual General Mayhem on Tuesday.

Thousands of the beer giant’s investors – known as Equity Punks – are expected to flock to Hazlehead Park on August 13 for a day “full of beers, business, bands and food”.

And there has been a wide range of opinions among residents living nearby.

For 18-year-old Blair Gray, this will be a “nice” event to get people outside.

He said: “It’s a really good venue for such events and it will attract a lot of attention to the park and the area. It sounds very interesting and like a good day for folk to enjoy the park.”

Olivier Parra, 16, echoed Mr Gray’s words and said: “It sounds really exciting. It’s been a while since anything like this has taken place in the park, so it will be good – it will encourage people to get out and about.”

Others, however, thought the Annual General Mayhem will cause “a rammy” to the otherwise peaceful and well-maintained park.

A benefit to Hazlehead Park or ‘a rammy’?

David, who has previously seen the aftermath of BrewDog’s annual meetings, said he probably wouldn’t take his grandchildren to the park on that day.

The 68-year-old said: “If they are to hold the event here, it would be a rammy. Imagine what that would do the park, there will be mess, litter, it will be absolute shambles. It’s guaranteed that there will be fights as well.

“Living so close to the park is great and we go for walks with my children and grandchildren all the time, but I wouldn’t take them out there that day for sure.”

But Kenneth Wang, 75, thought the event will be beneficial to local residents and the area as a whole.

Zoom AGM's: get in the bin. Our Annual General Mayhem finally returns – in real life – AND it's outdoors*. Amazing food, even better craft beer, live music and, of course, our unbelievable community of EFP's. *(Reasonably nice Scottish weather TBC) pic.twitter.com/nWHpZxp6Qu — BrewDog (@BrewDog) April 12, 2022

He said: “I think it’s a good idea – it will benefit the area and the people who live nearby, so I’m pleased to hear they’ve decided to hold it in Hazlehead Park.

“It’s a fresh idea that will probably get more people outside. The park has been so quiet and nothing has been happening because of Covid in the last years, and it’s nice when you want a chilled walk, but it’d be good to get some excitement to perk the park up.”

Mum-of-two Nermeen Hassan, 38, added: “If it’s going to be in the summer, it will be warm, sunny, the park will be busy with loads of people out and about, and it will probably cause inconvenience to some. But it sounds like fun.”