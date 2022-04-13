Massive £900,000 repair bill for Aberdeenshire Council to repair damage from storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Massive £900,000 repair bill for Aberdeenshire Council to repair damage from storms

By Michelle Henderson
April 13, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:38 pm
Damage sustained from Storm Arwen.
Damage sustained from Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire Council has been left with a massive repair bill of more than £900,000 to fix storm damage across the region.

The council have incurred costs of £906,000 to repair the combined damage caused by Storms Arwen, Barra, Malik, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

The costs range from repairing roads and pavements, street lighting, fencing and bus shelters to the removal of trees and paying local contractors.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett is now calling on the Scottish Government to provide relief funding to Aberdeenshire Council.

Alexander Burnett, MSP for Aberdeenshire West said: "These costs represent the sheer scale of work which has been delivered by Aberdeenshire Council.'

His appeal comes after it was revealed the council failed to meet the requirements for compensation payment.

In a report to Aberdeenshire Council’s business service committee, officers have said they cannot submit a claim because the amount falls just short of the Scottish Government’s application threshold of £1,075,171.

However, the Scottish Government says authorities are expected to keep cash aside as a contingency in the event of an emergency.

Mr Burnett said: “These costs represent the sheer scale of work which has been delivered by Aberdeenshire Council to repair our communities that have been ravaged by these storms.

“The extreme weather events which have battered the north-east over the last six months are among the worst in living memory and the trauma is still being felt.

‘Neglecting the needs of the north-east’

“The Bellwin Scheme was set up to help local authorities for events exactly like these but it’s scandalous the Scottish Government has set the threshold so high.”

Leading rural insurance company NFU Mutual has also seen claims soar in the wake of the stormy weather.

Officials say claims made for damages caused by Storm Arwen have surpassed £80million.

Storm damage in Haddo Country Park. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Storm Arwen costs

In the wake of Storm Arwen, the Aberdeenshire Council forked out more than £240,000 on business services followed by a further £382,000 on their environment and infrastructure services.

A total of £175,389 was also invested in their housing and revenue account alongside £21,000 to education and children’s services.

Households and businesses across the north-east was impacted by huge levels of disruption during Storm Arwen in November.

Tens of thousands of homes were left without power for days as gale force winds of up to 90mph battered the country.

Go Ape Aberdeen at Crathes Castle in Banchory has been forced to close after the storm cause significant damage to the forest area.

Officials have confirmed the damage to the woodland has left them unable to rebuild the course.

Storm Arwen damage at Crathes Castle in Aberdeenshire
Trees damaged at Crathes by Storm Arwen. Photograph courtesy of the National Trust for Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed to the Scottish Government that it will not be submitting a Bellwin claim for 2021-22 as its additional emergency expenditure did not breach its annual Bellwin Scheme threshold of £1,075,171.

“The Bellwin Scheme is a discretionary scheme to give special financial assistance to local authorities which would otherwise be faced with an undue financial burden as a result of providing relief and carrying out immediate work due to large-scale emergencies.

“Local authorities are expected to include a small amount (0.2%) within annual revenue budgets to deal with unforeseen emergencies.”

