Glen Muick road to close for five days for landslip repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire road is to close for five days to repair a landslip along the route.

Glen Muick road will be shut from April 25 to repair a landslip near Aucholzie.

The route will be closed between the B976 junction and Linn of Muick Cottage.

These works form part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme for the Marr area.

A council spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and thanks those affected for their patience.”

Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained during the course of the works.

Vehicle access to affected properties will also continue where possible but may be subject to long delays while the route is cleared and made safe.

Advanced signs are being erected along the route to warn motorists and residents of the upcoming closure.