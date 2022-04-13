Glen Muick road to close for five days for landslip repairs By Michelle Henderson April 13, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 7:14 pm Aberdeenshire Council will undertake essential works on Glen Muick Road in the coming weeks. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An Aberdeenshire road is to close for five days to repair a landslip along the route. Glen Muick road will be shut from April 25 to repair a landslip near Aucholzie. The route will be closed between the B976 junction and Linn of Muick Cottage. These works form part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme for the Marr area. Glen Muick road will be closed from April 25 for a period of five days. A council spokesman said: “Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and thanks those affected for their patience.” Access for pedestrians and emergency services will be maintained during the course of the works. Vehicle access to affected properties will also continue where possible but may be subject to long delays while the route is cleared and made safe. Advanced signs are being erected along the route to warn motorists and residents of the upcoming closure. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Ellon swimming pool to remain closed for repairs until end of April All the Aberdeenshire road closures in the next week you need to be aware of Exclusive: Tory-led Aberdeen council would ‘support’ Bon Accord Baths restoration and spend £39m on roads repairs