Four charged after drugs worth £115,000 seized at Aberdeen flat

By Denny Andonova
April 14, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: April 14, 2022, 12:36 pm
drugs recovered
Police carried out a raid at a property on Victoria Road on Wednesday.

Four people have been charged after drugs worth more than £100,000 were seized from an Aberdeen flat.

Police recovered a stash of heroin and crack cocaine after a raid at a property on Victoria Street on Wednesday.

It has been estimated the illegal substances hold a street value of around £115,000.

Officer confirmed two men, aged 22, as well as a 44-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection to the find and charged with drug offences.

They are due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris, of North East Division CID, said the operation was part of their ongoing commitment to crack down on the illegal sale of drugs.

He said: “This significant recovery reinforces our determination to target serious and organised crime.

“We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“I would urge anyone who is aware of any information about the supply of drugs to report the matter to police on 101, or anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

