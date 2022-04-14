Medical college launches MND charity exhibition to celebrate work of late Aberdeen artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Medical college launches MND charity exhibition to celebrate work of late Aberdeen artist

By Lauren Taylor
April 14, 2022, 2:36 pm
Aberdeen artist Sandie Youngson with some of her paintings. Picture by Kevin Emslie.
Aberdeen artist Sandie Youngson with some of her paintings. Picture by Kevin Emslie.

The work of a talented Aberdeen artist and nurse who died from motor neurone disease (MND) will be celebrated as part of a charity exhibition.

Artwork by Sandie Youngson will be put on display to help raise funds for MND charity My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd) will launch the event later this month.

Spearheaded by the college’s director of heritage, Chris Henry, the exhibition will feature prints and artwork created by Mrs Youngson throughout her years as a self-taught artist.

Inspired by memories of her childhood, she would use her art to depict growing up along the Scottish coastlines.

A sunset painting by Mrs Youngsong. Supplied by Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

The exhibition will showcase her distinctive seascapes, beach scenes and colourful landscape paintings.

Before her death earlier this year, the grandmother-of-eight worked as an artist and was a former Macmillan nurse. She ran classes for terminally ill cancer patients, encouraging the therapeutic quality of painting.

Although Mrs Youngson was no longer able to paint during her fight with MND she still enjoyed sharing her paintings with loved ones and all those who came to view her work.

Her husband, former RCSEd vice president, George Youngson is also helping to launch the event at the College’s Hall Museums in Edinburgh.

‘She would have been thrilled’

The retired surgeon described the exhibition is a “great honour” for his late wife, and her “remarkable artistic practice had a huge impact” on the people she worked with.

He added: “Much of her generosity included donating her work to charities. Therefore, our family has chosen My Name’5 Doddie as the beneficiary of an exhibition of her paintings being held in the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Artist, Sandie Youngson, with her work hung at the gallery, Milton of Crathes, Crathes, near Banchory. Picture by Jim Irvine.

“Sandie’s courage and spirit in coping with MND is well reflected in the charity’s founder Doddie, his family and his team of supporters. The foundation has shown the leadership and advocacy in promoting awareness and exploring new treatments that are so desperately needed in an illness that has been so difficult to make progress on.

“I’m enormously grateful to the college for allowing us to show Sandie’s paintings. If she could have known that her art could provide pleasure for some, at the same time supporting research into this awful condition, then she would have been thrilled.”

Jill Douglas, chief executive of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation has thanked the RSCEd and Mrs Youngson’s family for supporting the charity with the “wonderful event”.

She said: “Sandie’s story has moved everyone at the Foundation and we’re so pleased that her beautiful artwork is being exhibited.

“MND is not incurable, it’s just underfunded, and events like this will help our fundraising efforts as we continue to invest in targeted MND research and support patients living with MND.”

The exhibition will be held within the main reception of the College and main atrium space on April 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal