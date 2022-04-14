Celebrate Aberdeen: Colourful spectacle to make a return in summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Celebrate Aberdeen: Colourful spectacle to make a return in summer

By Denny Andonova
April 14, 2022, 1:59 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 4:35 pm
Union Street Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in 2019.
Union Street Celebrate Aberdeen Parade in 2019. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

A parade that brings thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen will make a long-awaited return this summer.

Celebrate Aberdeen will gather hundreds of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises once again to highlight the important work they do for the north-east.

Thousands are expected to flock to Union Street for the third edition of the popular parade on August 27 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

As well as third sector organisations, the event will feature youth groups, sports clubs and music, dance, and entertainment groups.

The annual Celebrate Aberdeen Awards will also make a return three weeks later at P&J Live on September 17.

Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Emily Findlay said: “We consulted with many of the participating groups to get their views on starting up again this year, and the answer was a resounding yes.

“The work these groups and organisations has done over the past couple two years has been invaluable in helping so many people get through the pandemic and there is a real appetite for people to come together to recognise and to celebrate this.

“That said, we are very conscious of course that the pandemic is very much still with us, and we will be mindful of any changes in advice or restrictions which might come into effect in the lead up to the two events.

“Because of this, we have decided to scale back this year and celebrations will focus solely on the parade rather than following it with a weekend of live entertainment across the city.”

Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

Union Street mile races return with special dedication

Organised in partnership with the Gathimba Edwards Foundation (Gef), the Union Street mile races will also make a return before the colourful parade kicks off.

This year’s event will be held under a new name – Mel’s Union Street Mile – in memory of Gef co-founder Myles Edwards’ dad who died in 2019.

Mr Edwards said: “I have fond memories of my dad being starter of the Union Street Mile in its first year and cheering me on to second place in 2011 and first place the year after.

Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.

“I know he would be delighted to think that a special mile race down the main street of his home city was to be named in his memory.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone at Celebrate Aberdeen for this opportunity and look forward to a fantastic event.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen City Council Barney Crockett added: “The parade has been much missed and we welcome its return and the opportunity it provides to showcase the great work done by charitable and volunteer organisations across the city.

Prior to the pandemic the event gained in size and scope year-on-year and the return of the parade represents an opportunity to kick-start a continuation of this trend.”

To register for the parade, or to see the categories for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards, visit, www.celebrate-aberdeen.org

Deadline for award nominations is Friday, June 17. Registration for the parade closes on Friday, June 24.

To apply for Mel’s Union Street Mile, which is part of the GEF Safari Series, visit www.gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal