Celebrate Aberdeen: Colourful spectacle to make a return in summer

A parade that brings thousands of people to the streets of Aberdeen will make a long-awaited return this summer.

Celebrate Aberdeen will gather hundreds of charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises once again to highlight the important work they do for the north-east.

Thousands are expected to flock to Union Street for the third edition of the popular parade on August 27 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

As well as third sector organisations, the event will feature youth groups, sports clubs and music, dance, and entertainment groups.

The annual Celebrate Aberdeen Awards will also make a return three weeks later at P&J Live on September 17.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Emily Findlay said: “We consulted with many of the participating groups to get their views on starting up again this year, and the answer was a resounding yes.

“The work these groups and organisations has done over the past couple two years has been invaluable in helping so many people get through the pandemic and there is a real appetite for people to come together to recognise and to celebrate this.

“That said, we are very conscious of course that the pandemic is very much still with us, and we will be mindful of any changes in advice or restrictions which might come into effect in the lead up to the two events.

“Because of this, we have decided to scale back this year and celebrations will focus solely on the parade rather than following it with a weekend of live entertainment across the city.”

Union Street mile races return with special dedication

Organised in partnership with the Gathimba Edwards Foundation (Gef), the Union Street mile races will also make a return before the colourful parade kicks off.

This year’s event will be held under a new name – Mel’s Union Street Mile – in memory of Gef co-founder Myles Edwards’ dad who died in 2019.

Mr Edwards said: “I have fond memories of my dad being starter of the Union Street Mile in its first year and cheering me on to second place in 2011 and first place the year after.

“I know he would be delighted to think that a special mile race down the main street of his home city was to be named in his memory.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone at Celebrate Aberdeen for this opportunity and look forward to a fantastic event.”

Lord Provost of Aberdeen City Council Barney Crockett added: “The parade has been much missed and we welcome its return and the opportunity it provides to showcase the great work done by charitable and volunteer organisations across the city.

“Prior to the pandemic the event gained in size and scope year-on-year and the return of the parade represents an opportunity to kick-start a continuation of this trend.”

To register for the parade, or to see the categories for the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards, visit, www.celebrate-aberdeen.org

Deadline for award nominations is Friday, June 17. Registration for the parade closes on Friday, June 24.

To apply for Mel’s Union Street Mile, which is part of the GEF Safari Series, visit www.gathimbaedwardsfoundation.org