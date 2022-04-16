Couple who met through Cove Rangers prepare to retire from club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George and Rhonda Allan have rarely been apart since a “chance encounter” more than 30 years ago.

The couple met working for Cove Rangers FC, and are now preparing to retire after a combined 68 years of service.

Both said the thing they treasured most from their decades of work is the fact it led to them becoming husband and wife.

“We found each other, which is why we will be leaving with heavy hearts,” Mrs Allan said.

“The club has been such a huge part of our lives since the day we met – but is

also the reason we met,” her husband added.

The couple has decided to step aside at the end of the season and give others the opportunity to take on the jobs they have enjoyed for many years.

Decades of service to the club

Mr Allan, 75, joined Cove Rangers in 1986 alongside club secretary and stadium manager, Duncan Little.

“We have both seen and done a lot over the years,” he said.

“It all started with us going to watch Cove Rangers at Allan Park, in the season when we were playing in the Junior League. We saw an advert on the wall asking if anyone was willing to volunteer to work at the turnstiles, or help out in any way possible.

“Duncan and I offered our services and that was that. If there was a job that needed done I’ve probably had a go at it at some stage.

“Alan McRae, the then club chairman, used to reward us – with one free nip at

the bar after the game. We didn’t care though, it was an exciting time to come into the club and it was great because we went on to enjoy a lot of success.”

Four years later, he met his future wife who was working at the now defunct Cove Rangers Social Club.

“It was only part-time because I was also still working for Town and County, who I was with for 21-years,” Mrs Allan said.

“George came in about 10pm one night to buy a drink and that was the day my life changed for ever.”

Mr Allan added: “I had been bowling down in Stonehaven, we just got chatting and haven’t stopped since.

“We’ve had 30 years of very happy marriage thanks to that chance encounter.”

Mrs Allan’s sons Alex and Robbie are also avid supporters of the club, while Mr Allan’s daughter Wendy works in the hospitality lounge.

‘It will be a sad day when they leave’

As they prepare to leave the club, Mr and Mrs Allan are wishing everyone involved all the success for the future.

“We have worked with some great people,” she said.

“George always says ‘if you aren’t happy at your work, then the gate is never shut, you are welcome to walk back out through it’. We always turned up though because we just love the club and were always happy to do whatever we could to help.”

The couple did their bit during the three years the team played on the road while Balmoral Stadium was being completed, taking tea pots and kettles to the grounds so they could entertain the guests.

Mrs Allan, 68, also had the honour of serving the very last pie sold from Allan Park.

She added: “Working in the pie shop was great fun – apart from the day a man

streaked naked across the pitch to win a bet.

“He came running right up to the pie shop, none of us knew where to look.”

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse said: “People like George and Rhonda are the lifeblood of clubs like ours.

“We have appreciated all the work they have done over the last four decades, they have been terrific ambassadors for the club as well as excellent hosts to our guests on match days.

“It will be a sad day when they finally leave us, but it will be with our gratitude and hope that they enjoy their retirement together.”

Happy memories

Mr and Mrs Allan have played host to guests and VIP visitors to Balmoral Stadium’s corporate lounge and boardroom in more recent years – including many famous faces.

They have taken care of Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Alex Ferguson, Harry Redknapp, Gary Linekar and Fifa President Gianni Infantino during games and fundraising dinners.

“I got a wee bit star-struck when I won the 50-50 draw at one and was right beside Gary Lineker – and got a wee kiss. I was like a little kid again,” Mrs Allan said.

“Harry Redknapp was also lovely, we have been so lucky.”

Despite their interactions with many a big name, the couple said a highlight of their time with Cove was the night chairman Mr Moorhouse broke into song.

“We had just won the treble in the Highland League and everyone had returned to the social club to celebrate,” Mr Allan said.

“When Keith picked up the microphone we thought it was to make a speech – instead he started singing the Frank Sinatra classic ‘My Way.’

“He was absolutely brilliant – maybe we will be able to persuade Keith to sing

it once again for us on our final day.”