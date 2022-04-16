Incentives to keep teachers in Aberdeen among Conservatives’ multi-million-pound manifesto pledges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Incentives to keep teachers in Aberdeen among Conservatives’ multi-million-pound manifesto pledges

By Alastair Gossip
April 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Scottish Conservative candidates standing in Aberdeen. Front, left to right: Nestor Carlsen-Devereux, Gillian Tebberen, Avril MacKenzie, Ryan Houghton, Braiden Smith, Vish Archer, Emma Farquhar. Back, left to right: John Wheeler, Michael Kusznir, Rick Brooks, Freddie John, Ken McLeod, Lars Frevert, Duncan Massey, Shane Painter, Sarah Cross. Picture by Derek Ironside/Newsline.
New incentives are being promised to keep teachers in Aberdeen after they qualify – if the Tories control the city council.

The Conservatives have pledged to do more to retain teaching talent here, after the Granite City’s historied troubles with shortages due to the perceived high cost of living.

In a manifesto also promising £100 million to help with the cost of living, group leader Ryan Houghton said a Tory-led council would “go further” to offer “attractive incentives for new teachers who commit to working in our schools”.

Though vacancies have fallen from more than 100 in 2017 down to the “low tens”, Mr Houghton said the city might look to give grants to help with the cost of obtaining teaching qualifications – if people were willing to commit to stay long term.

Conservatives pledge subsidised evening bus pilot in Aberdeen

Earlier this week, we reported on Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce calls for free bus travel on weeknights – and the Tories have pledged to give the idea a test run.

Buses in Aberdeen's Broad Street. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
Though it is unclear how quickly such a pilot scheme could be introduced, it is understood subsidised buses might be on Aberdeen’s streets this summer.

Aberdeen Labour has gone much further than the chamber’s ask – promising to make bus travel completely free for all city residents if they’re in charge.

But Mr Houghton said it was important to build a business case through a short-term experiment.

“We think it’s affordable and realistic and it may go on to stimulate the evening economy – especially during the week,” he said.

Aberdeen Conservative leader Ryan Houghton unveiled his party's manifesto ahead of May 5's council election. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
“Giving people the option of a free bus home may encourage them to stay in the city centre for longer and to spend money in the hospitality and retail sector.

“We are looking at a pilot scheme, and we will flesh out the details of that if we are in administration.”

Aberdeen regeneration key to Conservatives manifesto

Other manifesto promises have already been featured in The Press And Journal ahead of publication – including an extra £3 million in each of the city’s 13 wards for road pavement repairs, support for the restoration of Bon Accord Baths and to press for new rail links to the airport and P&J Live.

Mr Houghton has also reaffirmed his group’s commitment to the refreshed £150m city centre and beach masterplans, including the pedestrianisation of Union Street and a new £50m market on the former BHS site.

Plans for a new Aberdeen market on the former BHS site in Union Street. Picture by Aberdeen City Council.
That work would also see £12m spent on restoring frontages along the Granite Mile and a ‘Union Street strategy’ aimed at keeping the city’s main thoroughfare clean all year round.

Houghton: ‘Cost of living challenge isn’t going away soon’

To tackle the rising cost of living, the Conservatives are pledging £100m over the next five years for home energy efficiency upgrades – with the hope of sourcing further cash to allow Aberdonians to be able to afford to heat their homes as needed.

It comes off the back of a £1m commitment to tackle fuel poverty in this year’s council budget – with a plan due back before councillors in June.

On top of that, they would task officials with reviewing fees and charges for council services in the hope of reducing costs to residents too.

Mr Houghton, standing in Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, said: “First of all, we fully recognise the cost of living challenge that people are facing and we are looking to invest £100m over the next five years upgrading people’s homes to really help.

“The cost of living challenge is not going to go away any time soon.

“But it’s not just about that, it’s about taking forward the £150m plans we have always supported for the city centre and primarily putting local priorities first.

“Sometimes some areas might feel their parts of town are not given the same sort of attention as others and we are looking to equalise that.

“Our manifesto contains costed and affordable proposals to boost the economy.”

Conservatives pledge green policies in Aberdeen manifesto

Aiming to cut emissions from boats docked in the city’s port, a Tory-led council would also “support” electrification of the north harbour.

Flexing their green credentials, the Tories are promising to seed cash for replacement trees felled because of recent storms.

They have also committed to doubling the number of electric vehicle charging points within 18 months of being put in control of the council, and double capacity again by 2027 – taking the number of chargers to more than 300.

Ryan Houghton with an EV charger in Aberdeen. Picture by DCT Media.
With cycling habits changing through the years of the pandemic, Mr Houghton has also promised a review of cycle lanes in the city within the first 12 months of leading a new administration.

They would also look to create new pocket parks to help access to green space for those in built up areas.

You can find a full list of all 99 candidates standing for election to Aberdeen City Council here.

