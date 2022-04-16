Incentives to keep teachers in Aberdeen among Conservatives’ multi-million-pound manifesto pledges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New incentives are being promised to keep teachers in Aberdeen after they qualify – if the Tories control the city council.

The Conservatives have pledged to do more to retain teaching talent here, after the Granite City’s historied troubles with shortages due to the perceived high cost of living.

In a manifesto also promising £100 million to help with the cost of living, group leader Ryan Houghton said a Tory-led council would “go further” to offer “attractive incentives for new teachers who commit to working in our schools”.

Though vacancies have fallen from more than 100 in 2017 down to the “low tens”, Mr Houghton said the city might look to give grants to help with the cost of obtaining teaching qualifications – if people were willing to commit to stay long term.

Conservatives pledge subsidised evening bus pilot in Aberdeen

Earlier this week, we reported on Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce calls for free bus travel on weeknights – and the Tories have pledged to give the idea a test run.

Though it is unclear how quickly such a pilot scheme could be introduced, it is understood subsidised buses might be on Aberdeen’s streets this summer.

Aberdeen Labour has gone much further than the chamber’s ask – promising to make bus travel completely free for all city residents if they’re in charge.

But Mr Houghton said it was important to build a business case through a short-term experiment.

“We think it’s affordable and realistic and it may go on to stimulate the evening economy – especially during the week,” he said.

“Giving people the option of a free bus home may encourage them to stay in the city centre for longer and to spend money in the hospitality and retail sector.

“We are looking at a pilot scheme, and we will flesh out the details of that if we are in administration.”

Aberdeen regeneration key to Conservatives manifesto

Other manifesto promises have already been featured in The Press And Journal ahead of publication – including an extra £3 million in each of the city’s 13 wards for road pavement repairs, support for the restoration of Bon Accord Baths and to press for new rail links to the airport and P&J Live.

Mr Houghton has also reaffirmed his group’s commitment to the refreshed £150m city centre and beach masterplans, including the pedestrianisation of Union Street and a new £50m market on the former BHS site.

That work would also see £12m spent on restoring frontages along the Granite Mile and a ‘Union Street strategy’ aimed at keeping the city’s main thoroughfare clean all year round.

Houghton: ‘Cost of living challenge isn’t going away soon’

To tackle the rising cost of living, the Conservatives are pledging £100m over the next five years for home energy efficiency upgrades – with the hope of sourcing further cash to allow Aberdonians to be able to afford to heat their homes as needed.

It comes off the back of a £1m commitment to tackle fuel poverty in this year’s council budget – with a plan due back before councillors in June.

On top of that, they would task officials with reviewing fees and charges for council services in the hope of reducing costs to residents too.

Mr Houghton, standing in Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee, said: “First of all, we fully recognise the cost of living challenge that people are facing and we are looking to invest £100m over the next five years upgrading people’s homes to really help.

“The cost of living challenge is not going to go away any time soon.

“But it’s not just about that, it’s about taking forward the £150m plans we have always supported for the city centre and primarily putting local priorities first.

“Sometimes some areas might feel their parts of town are not given the same sort of attention as others and we are looking to equalise that.

“Our manifesto contains costed and affordable proposals to boost the economy.”

Conservatives pledge green policies in Aberdeen manifesto

Aiming to cut emissions from boats docked in the city’s port, a Tory-led council would also “support” electrification of the north harbour.

Flexing their green credentials, the Tories are promising to seed cash for replacement trees felled because of recent storms.

They have also committed to doubling the number of electric vehicle charging points within 18 months of being put in control of the council, and double capacity again by 2027 – taking the number of chargers to more than 300.

With cycling habits changing through the years of the pandemic, Mr Houghton has also promised a review of cycle lanes in the city within the first 12 months of leading a new administration.

They would also look to create new pocket parks to help access to green space for those in built up areas.

You can find a full list of all 99 candidates standing for election to Aberdeen City Council here.