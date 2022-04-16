59-year-old motorcyclist killed in one-vehicle crash on the A920 near Dufftown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 59-year-old motorcyclist has died following a one-vehicle crash near Dufftown.

The incident happened on the A920 Dufftown to Huntly road, at the junction with the A941, shortly before noon on Friday.

The man was riding a black BMW R1250GS motorcycle when the collision occurred.

Emergency services raced to the scene after the alarm was raised around 11:35am.

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A920 Huntly to Dufftown road,… Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 16 April 2022

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Christopher Smith, of the Inverurie Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The route was closed for several hours as investigations were carried out.

Appeal for information

Police are now appealing for information to help assist their with their inquiries.

Motorists are being asked to review their dash-cam footage as officers try to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Sgt Smith added: “We are appealing for information and I am asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should police on 101, quoting incident number 1280 of 15 April.