Police recover £94,000 in drugs after stopping car in Aberdeen

A man and a woman have been charged after £94,000 worth of drugs were recovered from a car in Aberdeen.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on North Anderson Drive at around 7.20pm on Friday.

Police searched the car before recovering a quantity of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of £94,000.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and charged in connection with the find.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Scott Dowie, of North East Division CID, said: “We are committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and to removing these illegal substances from our streets.

“Anyone with any information about the supply of drugs is asked to contact police on 101, alternatively information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.”