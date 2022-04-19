TEDx Aberdeen on the hunt for inspirational speakers looking to galvanise change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TEDx Aberdeen on the hunt for inspirational speakers looking to galvanise change

By Rebecca Buchan
April 19, 2022, 12:00 am
New speakers are being sought for this year's TEDx Aberdeen event Picture shows; TEDx 2021 speakers. Aberdeen.
Inspirational speakers are being sought to galvanise change across the north-east.

TEDx Aberdeen is on the lookout for people with the ambition to inspire with their “game-changing” ideas.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted a stage full of talent talking about the benefit of seeing things with a renewed perspective.

And now the founders want to capitalise on its success for round two, which is geared towards bringing new ideas to the table in the hope of positive change.

Those who believe they have the potential to shift perceptions and mindsets are encouraged to apply.

TEDx Aberdeen 2022 will focus on movement

Successful applicants will embark on an 18-week coaching process to craft a talk around this year’s theme of movement.

TEDx licensee Moray Barber played a key role in bringing the conference to Aberdeen last year and said its second instalment will be about building for the future.

He said: “Last year was all about gaining new perspectives to unlock new possibilities. This year, it’s about bringing ideas to the table that create some related action and positive impact.

New speakers are being sought for this year’s TEDx Aberdeen. Moray Barber, pictured, says creative and original ideas are needed.

“The theme of ‘movement’ can mean something different to everyone but at its core is the idea of progress. A motion, moving from A to B, a collective of people working together on one cause – we can move things forward and make change.

“We‘re on the lookout for fascinating, creative and original ideas from the diverse pool of talent right here in our community who can share their concepts in an engaging way to galvanise and inspire our audience.

Last year’s event has been watched by almost 50,000 people globally

“There may be people out there who have never spoken publicly but have ideas worth sharing, we urge them to apply as they will be supported through the process by our experienced coaches and mentors.

“We had a successful debut last year and as the saying goes – the second album is always the hardest, but we’re certain to curate another compelling programme of incredible speakers this year.”

Last year’s inaugural event welcomed an audience of 100 people to Aberdeen Arts Centre to hear 10 speakers cover the theme “new ways of seeing old things”.

The recordings of their talks have been watched by a global audience of more than 49,000 people.

This year’s event will take place on November 12.

To find out more about the speaker process and to apply, visit www.tedxaberdeen.com/speakers 

