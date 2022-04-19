TEDx Aberdeen on the hunt for inspirational speakers looking to galvanise change

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspirational speakers are being sought to galvanise change across the north-east.

TEDx Aberdeen is on the lookout for people with the ambition to inspire with their “game-changing” ideas.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted a stage full of talent talking about the benefit of seeing things with a renewed perspective.

And now the founders want to capitalise on its success for round two, which is geared towards bringing new ideas to the table in the hope of positive change.

Those who believe they have the potential to shift perceptions and mindsets are encouraged to apply.

TEDx Aberdeen 2022 will focus on movement

Successful applicants will embark on an 18-week coaching process to craft a talk around this year’s theme of movement.

TEDx licensee Moray Barber played a key role in bringing the conference to Aberdeen last year and said its second instalment will be about building for the future.

He said: “Last year was all about gaining new perspectives to unlock new possibilities. This year, it’s about bringing ideas to the table that create some related action and positive impact.

“The theme of ‘movement’ can mean something different to everyone but at its core is the idea of progress. A motion, moving from A to B, a collective of people working together on one cause – we can move things forward and make change.

“We‘re on the lookout for fascinating, creative and original ideas from the diverse pool of talent right here in our community who can share their concepts in an engaging way to galvanise and inspire our audience.

Last year’s event has been watched by almost 50,000 people globally

“There may be people out there who have never spoken publicly but have ideas worth sharing, we urge them to apply as they will be supported through the process by our experienced coaches and mentors.

“We had a successful debut last year and as the saying goes – the second album is always the hardest, but we’re certain to curate another compelling programme of incredible speakers this year.”

Last year’s inaugural event welcomed an audience of 100 people to Aberdeen Arts Centre to hear 10 speakers cover the theme “new ways of seeing old things”.

The recordings of their talks have been watched by a global audience of more than 49,000 people.

This year’s event will take place on November 12.

To find out more about the speaker process and to apply, visit www.tedxaberdeen.com/speakers