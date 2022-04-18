Superfans ready for trip to Ireland to fund Aberdeen FC Heritage Trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Superfans ready for trip to Ireland to fund Aberdeen FC Heritage Trail

By Michelle Henderson
April 18, 2022, 10:41 am
Bob Bain and Jock Gardiner are preparing to travel to Ireland to raise cash for a heritage trail celebrating Aberdeen FC
Two Dons fans will visit every football ground in Ireland where the club has played as part of a unique fundraiser.

Local businessmen and lifelong Dons fans Bob Bain and Jock Gardiner have been waiting two years to complete their four-day challenge.

Money raised will go towards the creation of the AFC Heritage Trail around Aberdeen.

The trail, which is being developed by AFC Heritage, will mark places of importance to the stories of the Dons.

Mr Bain and Mr Gardiner have previously completed similar pilgrimages, raising more than £14,000 by visiting all the grounds in the Highland, lowland and south of Scotland leagues. 

This trip takes place from June 8 to 12, and has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic.

Mr Bain, who has only missed 22 home games in the last 44 years, said: “This trip was planned for June 2020 following our successful fundraising trips in 2019 to visit 32 grounds which Aberdeen had played in across the UK, and our first foray in 2018 to visit 18 club grounds in 18 hours.

“This trip will see us visit grounds and the sites of former grounds where Aberdeen FC has played, and also grounds which have a link to the club such as Dundalk FC, where Dons legend John Hewitt managed the team.”

Retracing the steps of Aberdeen Football Club

Both men are trustees of AFC Heritage Trust.

Mr Gardiner explained why embarking on this trip meant so much.

“It’s really important to us to celebrate the history of the club – and of football – in order to ensure an important part of the city’s sporting history is not forgotten.

“The AFC Heritage Trail plaques will mark the places of historical interest and keep the spirit of the club alive across the city and not just at the current ground.

“We previously raised over £14,000 from our 2018 and 2019 tours so we hope to top this with donations as a result of our Irish challenge.”

Locations on the planned heritage trail include the previous grounds of the three founder clubs of the current Aberdeen FC: Aberdeen, Orion and Victoria United.

Plaques will also be put up at the former Albert Hotel on Correction Wynd, where the inaugural Aberdeen Association Football Club held their first meeting on October 8, 1881; Trinity Cemetery, where the first Dons manager James Philip is buried; and Holburn Cricket Ground, where the first Aberdeen match was played in 1882 – resulting in a 3-1 win against Coupar Angus.

