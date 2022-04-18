Four people injured following crash on A93 in Banchory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four people have been injured in a crash on the A93 Aberdeen road in Banchory.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash which involved four cars.

The incident took place near the town’s Tesco store.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed they received reports of the crash at 3.38pm on Monday from the ambulance service.

There are four casualties but the extent of any injuries is unknown.

The stop message came in at 4.09pm and three appliances remain at the scene.

The road is closed in both directions.

Police are also in attendance.

Police are currently in attendance at a road crash involving four vehicles on the A93, near Tesco on North Deeside Rd, Banchory. No details on any injury, if any, at this time. The A93 is closed in both directions until further notice. pic.twitter.com/KUS0XRpXPg — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) April 18, 2022

More to follow.