Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Four children among six injured in A93 crash near Banchory

By Denny Andonova
April 19, 2022, 8:43 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 10:50 am

Witnesses are being urged to come forward after after six people – including four children – were injured in a serious crash near Banchory.

Police were called to the scene of a four-vehicle crash on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at around 3.30pm yesterday.

Six people were taken to hospital following the incident which involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan, a silver MG, a blue Nissan X-Trail and grey Land Rover Discovery.

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 31-year-old man and two children, aged one and three, were also taken to hospital with minor injuries, while three men, aged 66, 75 and 76, were treated at the scene.

The road remained closed with emergency services at the scene for around five hours. It was re-opened to traffic at around 9pm.

Appeal for witnesses launched

Police have now launched an appeal for witnesses and inquiries remain ongoing.

Road policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families as they recover from their injuries.  The incident involved a number of vehicles resulting in the road being closed for five hours.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area around the time and may have dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2280 of April 18.”

