In full: The NHS Grampian wards opening up to more visitors

By Louise Glen
April 19, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: April 19, 2022, 11:35 am
The numbers of people who can visit patients in hospital is being increased. Picture by Shutterstock.
The numbers of people who can visit patients in hospital is being increased. Picture by Shutterstock.

A number of  Grampian hospitals and wards are increasing the numbers of people who can attend to individual patients each day.

From tomorrow – April 20 – more hospitals and wards across NHS Grampian will move to person-centred visiting.

This means that each patient will be assessed by a clinical team to discuss their needs, and if agreed the numbers of people who visit will be increased.

Numbers of visitors for each patient being discussed

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “What this means on an individual basis will be a discussion with the patient and the clinical team taking care of them.

“This will include consideration of the environment of the clinical setting and the number of people that can be safely accommodated within the area.”

Dr Gray’s Hospital GV’s Elgin, Moray.

Wards and hospitals that will be extending visiting

The extension of the visiting trial means the following wards and hospitals are now offering person-centred visiting:

Aberdeenshire Community Hospitals: All wards

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary: Wards 102, 109, 112, and 114

Dr Gray’s Hospital: Paediatrics, ward 4

Rosewell House Rehabilitation Centre

Roxburghe House (specialist palliative care)

Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH): Paediatrics

Seafield Community Hospital, Buckie: Muirton ward

Woodend Hospital: All wards

Visits to wards not on the list must continue to follow current arrangements.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

‘Benefits of visitors are well known’

Lyn Pirie, nurse lead for person-centred visiting, said: “The benefits of in-person visiting for both patients and their relatives are well known.

“I am delighted the trial extension we began in early March has gone so well and that additional wards and hospitals are moving to person-centred visiting.

“I must stress how important it is for relatives or friends to discuss any changes to their plans with the senior charge nurse before making those changes.

She added: “If anyone has a loved one being cared for in one of the areas not listed, they must continue to follow the current arrangements of no more than two visitors daily.

“I want to say a big ‘thank-you’ to the people of Grampian for their support and understanding as we work to fully reinstate person-centred visiting.”

Face masks must be worn in the hospital. Picture by Shutterstock.

People should not visit if they are unwell

All visitors are reminded of the part they have to play in minimising the risk from Covid-19 – and other infections.

They should not visit if they are at all unwell.

Fluid repellent surgical masks are available at the entrances to all hospitals, and these should be used instead of fabric face coverings.

Frequent hand hygiene should be carried out, either with hand gel or water and soap.

Visitors are asked not to congregate at entrances.

