New music performance to explore Braemar’s local lore and legends

By Lauren Taylor
April 19, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:02 pm
Chris Stout, Catriona McKay and Sheena Blackhall. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar.
Chris Stout, Catriona McKay and Sheena Blackhall. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar.

Audiences will be immersed in local lore when the curtain is raised at Legendary Braemar this weekend.

St Margaret’s Braemar will host a brand new collaboration in music and storytelling, where Deeside legends will be “brought back to life”.

Award-winning musical duo fiddler Chris Stout and harpist Catriona McKay explore the landscape and legends of upper Deeside alongside north-east poet Sheena Blackhall and actor Hamish Somers.

The work has been specially created for the magical and intimate surrounds of St Margaret’s Braemar, drawing inspiration from major historical events and countless ghost stories.

Performers will weave together spoken word and music, immersing the audience in the world of local lore and legend.

The Beast of Kindrochit, Silver, Colonel Anne Farqhurson and the Murder of Sergeant Davies will be retold throughout the performance.

A ‘truly unforgetable show’

Lyndsey Boden, St Margaret’s venue manager, believes the show will be a “very special event”.

She said: “Sheena Blackhall is such a natural and spellbinding storyteller, steeped in the rich heritage and culture of Deeside. Alongside Hamish Somers, they make a formidable double act in retelling some old Braemar stories.

“Combine this with the virtuoso musical sensitivity of Shetland fiddler Chris Stout and the incredible Catriona Mckay on harp and you’ve got the makings of a truly unforgettable show.”

Ms Blackhall said it was “very exciting” to be asked to explore the landscapes and legends of Braemar.

She said: “My aunt Nancy Mackintosh came frm Corriemunzie and my family ran the Deeside bus service from Aberdeen to Braemar for over 40 years.

“It’s a stunning setting steeped in romance and legend. I hope this event will serve as a portal bringing more folk into the area to discover its hidden treasures in music, tales and mystery.”

Mr Stout agreed that the performance will be exciting, commenting that the accoustics in St Margaret’s are “amazing and beautiful to play in”.

Legendary Braemar premieres at St Margaret’s on Saturday, with doors opening at 7.30pm.

