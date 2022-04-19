Councillors recommend plans for quarry ‘size of 12 football pitches’ be thrown out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans to create a quarry “the size of 12 football pitches” in Aberdeenshire have been recommended for refusal.

JKR Contractors Ltd first lodged proposals to dig up the site at Rainnieshill outside Newmachar in 2019 in a bid to increase supply of hard rock in the north-east.

Under the blueprints, the quarry will provide up to 60,000 tones of “high quality” material over 13 years and help the Ellon-based company become self-sufficient.

However, the scheme has since faced harsh criticism from local residents – with the project believed to be “the most objected one since Donald Trump’s golf course”.

Campaigners have raised concerns over the proximity to residential properties, noise and dust pollution, road safety issues and environmental impact on wildlife.

In addition, a petition outlining their worries has also amassed 743 signatures.

Now members of the Garioch area committee have had their say on the application, debating the necessity of such a development in the region.

Quarry will be an ‘ugly scar’ on Beauty Hill

Among the objectors to address the committee was Jim Gifford – speaking in his capacity as a local resident living just 1,149ft from the proposed site, rather than as a local councillor.

The former council leader – who has declared an interest, meaning he will be excluded from having a deciding vote on the project – said: “In several supporting documents to the application our house has been described as a ‘receptor’ of noise, dust and vibrations. We are not receptors.

“We are a family living in a house, which has occupied this quiet rural location for a hundred of years, and which has been our home for more than 30 years.

“There is no mention of the real noise that comes from quarrying – the screeching and scraping of steel buckets on hard rock as the stone is extracted with loud booms as the rock is dropped into the trailers.

“And that added to other sounds of diesel engines, generators, rock drills, pumps, stone crushers and screening machines that will also be operating on the site.”

The Mid-Formartine councillor, who has now decided to seek election in a new ward to fight the controversial plans, also stressed on the impact of dust on nearby homes and added: “This quarry will be an ugly scar on the west side of Beauty Hill facing Newmachar. It will be far too close to ours and several other houses and should be refused to protect our homes and everyone else living in the area.”

Road safety concerns raised

Other residents raised concerns over increase in traffic in the area with the addition of 20-ton HGVs travelling daily on the “unsuitable and narrow” roads.

If approved, the site is expected to operate six days a week – from 7am to 7pm Monday – Friday and from 7am until noon on Saturday – with one lorry going in and out every hour.

William Kinnaird, who lives at the proposed exit route for the quarry said the potential constant flow of HGVs pass their home poses a dangerous safety threat.

He added: “Our front room and bedroom are just feet away from the roadside and our only exit to the property is directly onto the U26, on a corner which is also currently used as a school bus drop off – and there is no pavement.

“These were lorries that constantly used the point directly in front of our house as a passing place – leading to noise, dust, fumes, and lack of privacy.”

Despite JKR’s reassurance that none of the residents’ concerns will be justified, committee members dismissed the proposal due to the “major” impact it would have on the local community if it goes ahead.

With a recent survey estimating there is a 230-year supply of hard rock in the north-east, councillor Martin Ford deemed the quarry “unnecessary”.

‘There is a huge question mark over whether this quarry is needed’

He said: “We do have a quite recent assessment from 10 years ago that there was a vast excess (of rock aggregate), so I have to say I’m sceptical as to whether the principle is established for having this quarry at all. Arguably, it is not necessary.

“Given the proximity of some of the existing dwellings, there will be an unacceptable impact on the people who live in the area. We are all aware of existing quarries and other construction projects and the impact of noise and dust.

“I also take the view that the site is quite prominent and will be visible from a very wide area, and I think it will have a significant impact on the landscape and views from many places.”

Councillor Lesley Berry agreed, and said: “I do think that the impact on the community is not something that can be overcome.

“We don’t have the infrastructure around that site for HGVs, even a negligible effect on drinking water is a step too far for me, children standing on the roadside in the dark when there are HGVs passing – none of this is adding up for me.

“There is no discernible benefit that I can see and there is a huge question mark whether this quarry is actually needed.”

The committee recommended the project for refusal. It will now be considered by Formartine area committee at a later date.

