Councillors recommend plans for quarry ‘size of 12 football pitches’ be thrown out By Denny Andonova April 19, 2022, 6:35 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 10:22 pm The site at Beauty Hill has been put forward as a location for the formation of a quarry. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Jim Gifford: ‘I’m taking on new election battleground so I can fight Beauty Hill quarry plans’ Councillors left furious as Scottish Government approves Strathrory wind farm in Alness ‘Are we writing off an entire business park?’ – Councillors protect local businesses in Dingwall Business Park planning row New Union Street restaurant and Kintore Town House revamp among latest plans