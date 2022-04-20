New schools, improved transport routes and the return of free parking all priorities for Aberdeenshire SNP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New schools, improved transport routes and the potential return of free parking across the north-east have been pledged by the SNP as part of its aim to “strengthen Aberdeenshire”.

The party’s manifesto Stronger for Aberdeenshire has been launched ahead of next month’s election and sets out the SNP’s main commitments for the next five years.

While transport is firmly on the agenda there is also a focus on improving education, supporting local communities and developing local tourism.

The SNP say they are looking to deliver sustainability projects and to “build back better” following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Improve infrastructure

The party has pledged to deliver improvements to the notorious Toll of Birness and Cortes junctions while aiming to deliver the Inverurie Transport Interchange.

They have also said they are committed to dual the A96 and will work towards extending the railway line from Dyce to Ellon and into Buchan.

The party wants to work faster to repair potholes across the region.

And pedestrians are part of the manifesto too as they aim to upkeep pavements and pathways, and provide safe crossings and traffic-calming measures where needed.

Work to expand electric bike projects across Aberdeenshire has also been promised.

Lead regeneration in our towns

The SNP say they “remain committed” to the ongoing regeneration of Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Banff and Macduff and say they will increase work with partners and businesses to deliver projects.

However, the party is aware that regeneration will be needed in other areas and have said they will work to ensure this is carried out where necessary.

Support local communities

The SNP said they still support the Town Centre First strategies and that they will continue to carry out town centre health checks to highlight areas where improvements may be needed.

The party has also pledged to improve resilience in communities across the Shire.

A particular focus will be given to flood prevention and the SNP has said they will ensure any budgets relating to this will not be cut in the future.

Meanwhile, they have pledged to support communities by starting and expanding resilience plans.

Embrace the energy economy and secure a Just Transition

Moving away from fossil fuels to more sustainable forms of energy is also a main manifesto pledge.

The party said: “Harnessing Scotland’s vast renewables potential is the only way in which we can secure our future energy security, keep energy bills low and tackle the climate emergency.”

It claims it will support the joint Green Freeport bid for Peterhead and Aberdeen and also work with the Scottish Government to support the Acorn carbon capture and hydrogen project at St Fergus.

Education

The party has said it will commit to a rolling programme of school improvements and will aim to start work on building new facilities when funding is available.

It has said it will “expand and future-proof” the provision of 1140 childcare hours and work towards delivering free care for one and two-year-olds.

The SNP have also said they will provide mental health support for all young people across Aberdeenshire and continue funding free school meals during holiday periods.

Other key pledges

Meanwhile, free parking could make a return to the region under the SNP.

The party has said it will “seek to establish consensus” on whether the existing policy should be amended to allow free parking periods again.

The SNP believe that the tourism offer in the area should be “strongly promoted” and that they will work closely with Visit Aberdeenshire, partners and groups to encourage more visitors to the area.

Group leader councillor Gwyneth Petrie said: “These elections take place against the backdrop of an unprecedented cost of living crisis, the continued negative effects of Brexit and the need to build a recovery from Covid which builds prosperity and security for everyone.

“The choices that voters make will set the direction we take locally, in terms of what our economy, environment and public services look like for many years to come.”

Deputy group leader, councillor Stephen Smith, added: “The SNP Group on Aberdeenshire Council has provided constructive opposition over these past five years.

“We’ve supported proposals from the current administration where we feel these are in the best interests of the council tax-payer and our local communities and have put forward alternatives where we believe things could be improved.

“We’ve shown that we are willing to work with others in a pragmatic way to further the interests of Aberdeenshire and that is the approach we shall continue to take going forward.”