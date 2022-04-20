Plans for ‘avenue of trees’ to brighten up sunless Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

City centre improvement gurus want to spruce up Aberdeen’s Justice Mill Lane with an “avenue of trees”.

The proposal comes at a time when the overshadowed thoroughfare is becoming something of a student hotspot.

The old Bauhaus hotel is now operating as accommodation and, earlier this month, plans to turn the Travelodge nearby into more than 100 student flats were approved.

Now, business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired has appointed a team of architects to “introduce greenery” along the grey lane.

‘Little or no greenery present’ on Justice Mill Lane

They believe the addition of trees, planters and public seating will encourage people to spend more time in the city centre.

Documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council state: “The site is bounded on either side of the road by tall multi-storey office blocks and hotels, with little or no greenery present at street level.”

Under plans to brighten it up, four planters will be positioned along the pavement beside the Travelodge.

David Smith Architects say creating an “avenue of trees” will help to “soften the visual

appearance of the existing streetscape”.

And a semi-mature tree will be planted, with a circular bench around it, at the junction of Justice Mill Lane and Bon Accord Crescent.

Trees scheme comes at busy time for area

The student accommodation plans aren’t the only efforts under way to bring more people to the street.

The Wetherspoons pub nearby is seeking permission to create a new rooftop terrace, which is expected to lure in more customers.

And in a boost for the city’s nightlife, Nox reopened after two years of closure in March.

You can see the plans to introduce greenery along Justice Mill Lane here.