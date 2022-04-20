Plans for ‘avenue of trees’ to brighten up sunless Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for ‘avenue of trees’ to brighten up sunless Justice Mill Lane in Aberdeen

By Ben Hendry
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:05 pm
This new round bench is part of plans to breathe new life into Justice Mill Lane.
This new round bench is part of plans to breathe new life into Justice Mill Lane.

City centre improvement gurus want to spruce up Aberdeen’s Justice Mill Lane with an “avenue of trees”.

The proposal comes at a time when the overshadowed thoroughfare is becoming something of a student hotspot.

The old Bauhaus hotel is now operating as accommodation and, earlier this month, plans to turn the Travelodge nearby into more than 100 student flats were approved.

Justice Mill Lane is overshadowed by large office blocks and hotels.

Now, business improvement body Aberdeen Inspired has appointed a team of architects to “introduce greenery” along the grey lane.

‘Little or no greenery present’ on Justice Mill Lane

They believe the addition of trees, planters and public seating will encourage people to spend more time in the city centre.

Documents submitted to Aberdeen City Council state: “The site is bounded on either side of the road by tall multi-storey office blocks and hotels, with little or no greenery present at street level.”

Under plans to brighten it up, four planters will be positioned along the pavement beside the Travelodge.

The four planters will line the street from the Travelodge past the neighbouring office complex.

David Smith Architects say creating an “avenue of trees” will help to “soften the visual
appearance of the existing streetscape”.

And a semi-mature tree will be planted, with a circular bench around it, at the junction of Justice Mill Lane and Bon Accord Crescent.

The new planter will replace this unloved older version currently at the junction.

Trees scheme comes at busy time for area

The student accommodation plans aren’t the only efforts under way to bring more people to the street.

The Wetherspoons pub nearby is seeking permission to create a new rooftop terrace, which is expected to lure in more customers.

Justice Mill Lane could be looking ahead to a brighter future.

And in a boost for the city’s nightlife, Nox reopened after two years of closure in March.

You can see the plans to introduce greenery along Justice Mill Lane here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal