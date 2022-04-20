Greens vow to ‘properly look’ at return of trams to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Greens vow to ‘properly look’ at return of trams to Aberdeen

By Alastair Gossip
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:50 pm
The Scottish Greens want Aberdeen City Council to look into bringing trams back to the Granite Mile. Picture by Peter Waller/Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trams could connect Aberdeen’s two university campuses – if the Scottish Greens have any say in the running of the next council.

More than 60 years after the last of city’s fleet were burned in a roaring spectacle at Aberdeen beach, plans could soon be on track to bring them back.

The Scottish Greens are looking to win a first seat on Aberdeen City Council, and think “all options” need to be considered to get more people leaving their cars at home.

Unveiling a joint Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire manifesto, the party highlighted expanded bus, rail and the tramways as alternatives to the private vehicle “dominance” on north-east roads.

They also claim better public transport would help reduce the cost of living.

Trams passing Aberdeen's Castlegate in 1936. The Greens want to "properly look" at the case for their return.

A tram at at Aberdeen’s Castlegate in 1936.They would also support work to establish a city-run bus firm – highlighting possible common ground with Aberdeen Labour – as well as “accessible and inclusive” pedestrianisation and better cycling infrastructure.

Talk of reintroducing trams quickly came off the rails last year

But talk of reintroducing trams in Aberdeen, after a fiasco in Edinburgh 10 years ago which cost £400 million more than planned, will likely be a talking point.

It comes only six months after the administration’s then city masterplanning spokeswoman Marie Boulton floated the light rail comeback.

It sparked weeks of debate about how people wanted to move around Aberdeen.

George Street and Harbour Greens candidate Guy Ingerson admitted it wasn’t something likely to happen in the next couple of years but was a “longer term ambition”.

He claimed trams could be looked at if the combination of buses, trains, walking routes and cycle lanes was not enough to entice people from their cars.

Green candidate Guy Ingerson speaking at a council election hustings. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
“There are options there, particularly around the number one and two bus routes that exist going between both university campuses,” he told The Press And Journal.

“It is going to take a while. But we would like to see it at least being investigated.

“For years these things have been discussed and then put on the backburner… well, let’s have a proper look at it.

“Let’s invest some time and see how viable it is, what the cost implications would be and see if it is one of the city’s major priorities, collectively.

“It’s a longer term ambition but we felt it was important to have it in our manifesto so people can see nothing is off the table when it comes to public and active transport.”

Support for Aberdeen tram revival not there six months ago

Aberdeen Labour first reignited discussion on trams in 2013, but they have since been assessed as being too expensive to introduce.

When the idea emerged again last year, outgoing Labour council leader Jenny Laing ruled out support for the idea from her party over the coming five years.

Nestrans, the north-east transport partnership, is working to bring ‘tram-like’ buses to Aberdeen, using similar vehicles to Belfast’s ‘glider’ service.

The Aberdeen rapid transit project could connect the airport with Portlethen, Bridge of Don and Westhill.

St Fittick’s Park and the cost of living

Other key pledges have already been unveiled in The Press And Journal.

The Greens want to create a nature reserve in St Fittick’s Park in Torry to stave off interest from industrial developers.

And six city high rises would be in line for energy efficiency retrofitting, if they have a stake in how the council is run.

There are also promises to support work to restore Bon Accord Baths, review council charges, and roll out further rail stops further up the north-east coast as far as Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

