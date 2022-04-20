Best pictures from first 41 days of demolition at Aberdeen Market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dramatic pictures show how work to demolish the iconic Aberdeen Market has gathered pace over the last 41 days.

The 1970s indoor market, which welcomed generations of shoppers, was permanently closed at the start of the pandemic and has remained empty since.

Last month images showed diggers rolling in to start tearing the building down and the much-loved Nuart mural of a girl holding a lighthouse was completely destroyed.

Other Nuart pieces – including SNIK’s mural from 2021 – have already come down as part of the revamp.

Work has now progressed as the circular building was torn down, and now work will begin on the remaining structure.

Best pictures of Aberdeen Market demolition so far

A close-up of the machines tearing down the brick and mortar. Picture by Wullie Marr

What next for market?