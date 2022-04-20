Best pictures from first 41 days of demolition at Aberdeen Market By Lauren Taylor April 20, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 6:37 pm The demolition of the Aberdeen Market is well under way. Picture by Paul Glendell. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dramatic pictures show how work to demolish the iconic Aberdeen Market has gathered pace over the last 41 days. The 1970s indoor market, which welcomed generations of shoppers, was permanently closed at the start of the pandemic and has remained empty since. Last month images showed diggers rolling in to start tearing the building down and the much-loved Nuart mural of a girl holding a lighthouse was completely destroyed. Other Nuart pieces – including SNIK’s mural from 2021 – have already come down as part of the revamp. Work has now progressed as the circular building was torn down, and now work will begin on the remaining structure. Best pictures of Aberdeen Market demolition so far The once bustling market was completely emptied and stripped of all retail units and restaurant outlets. Supplied by David Copeland Work was carried out to start tearing down the iconic circular building with the Nuart mural. Picture by Paul Glendell Many mourned the much-loved mural being destroyed in the progress. Photo by Paul Glendell Cranes then started removing the roof of the Aberdeen Market. Picture by Wullie Marr The roof was removed, the mural was torn down and what was left of the building began looking like a shell. Picture by Kath Flannery Workmen were progressing with the demolition. Picture by Wullie Marr A close-up of the machines tearing down the brick and mortar. Picture by Wullie Marr What next for market? Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market will serve up a tasty boost for heart of our city Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area Gallery and time-lapses: Aberdeen art festival Nuart through the years A city with a view: Where is the best place to appreciate Aberdeen’s iconic skyline? Incentives to keep teachers in Aberdeen among Conservatives’ multi-million-pound manifesto pledges