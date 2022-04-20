Best pictures from first 41 days of demolition at Aberdeen Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Best pictures from first 41 days of demolition at Aberdeen Market

By Lauren Taylor
April 20, 2022, 6:17 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 6:37 pm
The demolition of the Aberdeen Market is well under way. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dramatic pictures show how work to demolish the iconic Aberdeen Market has gathered pace over the last 41 days.

The 1970s indoor market, which welcomed generations of shoppers, was permanently closed at the start of the pandemic and has remained empty since.

Last month images showed diggers rolling in to start tearing the building down and the much-loved Nuart mural of a girl holding a lighthouse was completely destroyed.

Other Nuart pieces – including SNIK’s mural from 2021 – have already come down as part of the revamp.

Work has now progressed as the circular building was torn down, and now work will begin on the remaining structure.

Best pictures of Aberdeen Market demolition so far

The once bustling market was completely emptied and stripped of all retail units and restaurant outlets. Supplied by David Copeland
Work was carried out to start tearing down the iconic circular building with the Nuart mural. Picture by Paul Glendell
The mural getting demolished at Aberdeen Market
Many mourned the much-loved mural being destroyed in the progress. Photo by Paul Glendell
Cranes then started removing the roof of the Aberdeen Market. Picture by Wullie Marr
The roof was removed, the mural was torn down and what was left of the building began looking like a shell. Picture by Kath Flannery
Workmen were progressing with the demolition. Picture by Wullie Marr

A close-up of the machines tearing down the brick and mortar. Picture by Wullie Marr

What next for market?

Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market will serve up a tasty boost for heart of our city

