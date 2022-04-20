Two hydrogen buses back on Aberdeen’s roads with more to follow in coming weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two hydrogen buses back on Aberdeen’s roads with more to follow in coming weeks

By Ellie Milne
April 20, 2022, 4:35 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 4:53 pm
World-first hydrogen double decker buses will launch on passenger services in Aberdeen tomorrow.
The hydroliners were the first of their kind in the world and have saved more than 1,500 tonnes of C02. Supplied by Aberdeen Council.

Aberdeen’s fleet of hydrogen-powered buses will gradually return from today – more than two months since they were pulled from service.

The double-decker fleet was removed from the roads earlier this year due to a “mechanical problem”.

First Bus has now confirmed that two of the buses are back in service with more to be added over the coming weeks.

A First Bus spokesman said: “We are pleased to confirm two of our zero-emissions hydrogen buses have returned to service in Aberdeen.

“It is expected the number of hydrogen buses in service will continue to increase gradually over the coming weeks as we return our fleet to its full complement.

“The 60-seat double-deckers not only help to tackle air pollution in the city by saving one kilogram of Co2 with each kilometre they drive, they are virtually silent when they run, helping to create quieter, calmer streets.”

Aberdeen’s double-decker hydrogen bus fleet will gradually return to service. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Upgrading the buses

An engineer discovered an issue with the mounting bracket at the rear of the Hydroliner during a routine check in February.

This came just a year after they were first launched in the city.

The whole fleet was taken off the roads so Wright Bus, the company that builds the hydrogen-powered buses, could “upgrade and replace” the part.

At the time, a spokeswoman from the company said their buses had an “enviable safety record” but work was required to prevent a repeat of the issues.

Low emission buses from Glasgow were brought up north to “minimise the impact” of the temporary withdrawal, covering routes normally powered by the hydrogen fleet, including the number 19 Peterculter to Tillydrone service.

The 60-seater double-deckers are the first of their kind in the world.

Each vehicle is estimated to save around 80 tonnes of C02 emissions each year as they only emit water. The hydrogen used to power the vehicles is also made in Aberdeen using electricity made from wind power.

