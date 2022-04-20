Grampian Pride takes to the streets of Aberdeen next month for the first time in three years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest LGBT+ celebration in the north-east will return on May 28, as Grampian Pride returns to Aberdeen for the first time since 2019.

The event will celebrate north-east queerness, encouraging people to “just be yourself”.

The event next month will promote diversity, inclusion and acceptance across Grampian while raising funds for charities and supporting the local queer community.

During the pandemic, Grampian Pride became an online event and was unable to bring people together in person during tough times.

Four Pillars, which organises the event each year, staged a Winter Parade in October last year to allow the community to come together and celebrate.

Grampian Pride will take over the streets of Aberdeen on Saturday May 28 leaving from Holburn junction at 11am and finishing at Marischal College around noon.

The Pride Village at Beach Boulevard will be open to the public from 1pm until 8pm, offering family entertainment, including a Tiki Tent and Youth Zone.

First in-person Grampian Pride since 2019

Stalls at the village will also offer health advice and information to meet each customer’s specific needs.

Deejay Bullock, the event coordinator, said: “It’s important after these challenging times we are able to bring the community back together.

“To show individuals, who may have been feeling isolated or excluded, that they are not alone and there is a large community around them.

“It is vital that during these times we don’t forget our LGBT+ community, we have to remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future”.

The event is being organised entirely by volunteers, with all funds raised being used to stage Grampian Pride, making it an event for the public to learn about LGBT+ history.

Mr Bullock added: “We are aiming to recreate 2019, with better weather, with the parade, village times and activities being almost identical.

“Whilst it is important to grow it’s even more important to have a familiar setting and we believe Grampian Pride 2022 will create that.”

Tickets for Grampian Pride are free and can be secured by clicking here.