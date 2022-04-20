Grampian Pride takes to the streets of Aberdeen next month for the first time in three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Grampian Pride takes to the streets of Aberdeen next month for the first time in three years

By Ross Hempseed
April 20, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 6:47 pm
Grampian Pride
Grampian Pride will return to Aberdeen on May 28. Picture by Wullie Marr

The biggest LGBT+ celebration in the north-east will return on May 28, as Grampian Pride returns to Aberdeen for the first time since 2019.

The event will celebrate north-east queerness, encouraging people to “just be yourself”.

The event next month will promote diversity, inclusion and acceptance across Grampian while raising funds for charities and supporting the local queer community.

During the pandemic, Grampian Pride became an online event and was unable to bring people together in person during tough times.

The event gives the north-east LGBT+ community an opportunity to celebrate queer history, present and future. Picture by Wullie Marr

Four Pillars, which organises the event each year, staged a Winter Parade in October last year to allow the community to come together and celebrate.

Grampian Pride will take over the streets of Aberdeen on Saturday May 28 leaving from Holburn junction at 11am and finishing at Marischal College around noon.

The Pride Village at Beach Boulevard will be open to the public from 1pm until 8pm, offering family entertainment, including a Tiki Tent and Youth Zone.

First in-person Grampian Pride since 2019

Stalls at the village will also offer health advice and information to meet each customer’s specific needs.

Deejay Bullock, the event coordinator, said: “It’s important after these challenging times we are able to bring the community back together.

“To show individuals, who may have been feeling isolated or excluded, that they are not alone and there is a large community around them.

“It is vital that during these times we don’t forget our LGBT+ community, we have to remember our history, celebrate our present and embrace our future”.

The last Pride event in Aberdeen was in 2019. Picture by Heather Fowlie

The event is being organised entirely by volunteers, with all funds raised being used to stage Grampian Pride, making it an event for the public to learn about LGBT+ history.

Mr Bullock added: “We are aiming to recreate 2019, with better weather, with the parade, village times and activities being almost identical.

“Whilst it is important to grow it’s even more important to have a familiar setting and we believe Grampian Pride 2022 will create that.”

Tickets for Grampian Pride are free and can be secured by clicking here.

