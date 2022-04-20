Concerns grow for missing teen John-Paul Cruden, 14, last seen in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Concerns grow for missing teen John-Paul Cruden, 14, last seen in Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne
April 20, 2022, 5:36 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:44 pm
John-Paul Cruden, 14, was reported missing from Aberdeen on Monday.

A 14-year-old boy, John-Paul Cruden, has been spotted in Aberdeen after being reported missing.

The teenage was reported missing on Monday, April 18, and police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his wellbeing.

Officers said he was last seen in the Maberly Street area of Aberdeen the following morning, on Tuesday, April 19.

The youngster, who is from Airdrie, is described as being 5ft 4ins with short, fair hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

Police have now launched an appeal for help from the public to trace him.

Sergeant Kevin Ross, from Bucksburn Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for John-Paul’s wellbeing and just want to ensure that he is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen John-Paul or has any information that may help us trace him, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3634 of April 18.”

