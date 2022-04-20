Concerns grow for missing teen John-Paul Cruden, 14, last seen in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 14-year-old boy, John-Paul Cruden, has been spotted in Aberdeen after being reported missing.

The teenage was reported missing on Monday, April 18, and police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his wellbeing.

Officers said he was last seen in the Maberly Street area of Aberdeen the following morning, on Tuesday, April 19.

The youngster, who is from Airdrie, is described as being 5ft 4ins with short, fair hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

Police have now launched an appeal for help from the public to trace him.

Sergeant Kevin Ross, from Bucksburn Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for John-Paul’s wellbeing and just want to ensure that he is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen John-Paul or has any information that may help us trace him, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3634 of April 18.”