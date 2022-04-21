Stagecoach and First both increase bus fares across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stagecoach Bluebird and First Aberdeen have announced they will both increase bus fares from next month – both blaming the rising cost of running vehicles.

Beginning from May 8, Stagecoach fares in the north-east will increase by an average of 4.9% onto the costs of a typical bus journey.

The operator says the increase reflects the rising costs to run bus services such as staff wage increases and rising fuel prices – with about 50p to be added to single fares from Elgin, Fraserburgh and Peterhead to Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, First fares are due to go up by 5.7% from May 1.

Since 2019, costs across the bus industry has risen by 12%, while fare increases were around the inflation rate at 8.2%.

Stagecoach has also been investing in its carbon credentials, having just taken delivery of 22 new all-electric buses that will operate on high-priority routes in Aberdeen.

Stagecoach fares will increase by nearly 5%

The increased fares will start on May 8 in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray and here is how much the average single journey on routes to Aberdeen will rise by:

Stonehaven to Aberdeen: £5.50 to £5.78

Elgin to Aberdeen: £11.00 to £11.55

Banchory to Aberdeen: £5.50 to £5.78

Ellon to Aberdeen: £5.00 to £5.25

Peterhead to Aberdeen: £8.00 to £8.40

Banff to Aberdeen: £11.00 to £11.55

Fraserburgh to Aberdeen: £10.50 to £11.00

Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird, said: “Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.

“Like many sectors of the economy, bus operators are seeing significant cost inflation, primarily driven by increased fuel and staffing costs.

“At the same time, the money bus operators receive in fares to keep services running remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.”

First Aberdeen prices to go up too

It was also announced that First Aberdeen are set to adopt a new flexible ticketing system from May 1.

Customers will see an average increase of around 5.7% on bus fares across bus routes within Aberdeen.

The operator will also introduce the two-trip tickets, a cost-effective alternation to the day ticket at only £4.20.

Here are the changes being made to tickets from First Aberdeen:

Single Ticket: £1.70 to £1.80

FirstDay Adult: £4.20 to £4.70

FirstDay Child: £2.50 to £2.75

FirstDay Student: £3.70 to £4.00

FirstWeek Adult: £16.99 to £19.20

FirstWeek Child: £8.50 to £9.50

FirstWeek Student: £15.50 to £17.00

FirstMonth Adult: £64.99 to £69.50

FirstMonth Student: £54.00 to £57.50

Duncan Cameron, managing director at First Bus Scotland said: “These changes are essential to allow us to continue to deliver services across the city for our customers.

“We have worked hard to keep any fare increases to a minimum – ensuring that no increase surpasses consumer price inflation – and continues to offer customers the cheapest fares via the First Bus app.”