Slot machines and bingo venue opens on Union Street in Aberdeen

A new gaming venue has opened in Aberdeen city centre.

The new Merkur Slots location on Union Street features bingo and digital slot machines, as well as a range of new and classic games.

The £200,000 city centre venue is part of the company’s plans to invest £10million on high streets across the UK.

Ten jobs have also been created in the city venue, which will have an emphasis on low-stake gaming with prizes ranging from £5 to £500.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Aberdeen and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs.

“Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”