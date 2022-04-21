Huge flames in latest suspected deliberate car fire in Mastrick area of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A neighbour who witnessed a car fire in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen described the flames coming from the vehicle as “huge”.

It is the latest in a series of blazes, which police suspect are deliberate, that have struck vehicles on the same street in recent months.

Michelle Garrow was awake in bed at around 1am on Thursday when she heard what she thought was people disposing of rubbish in Lossie Place’s communal bins.

She then said she heard a loud smash and looked outside to see a car on fire and what she believed to be a car fleeing the street.

Miss Garrow said the fire was “huge” and she called the fire brigade, who came quickly.

Though the fire didn’t spread to any homes, she said some debris did spread as far as her building which was just opposite the fire.

She said: “I was outside but my door was open, I was right across from it, and it even came into my building.”

Miss Garrow shared a video online showing the car up in flames.

Series of car fires on Lossie Place

The incident is being treated as “wilful” by police.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Lossie Place, Aberdeen, around 3.40am on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

“The fire is currently being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Miss Garrow remembers a similar incident in Lossie Place around a year ago and said she was worried it could happen again.

She said: “I hope there’s not another one like this ever again.”

Just three months ago, two cars were torched in “random” late night attacks on Oldcroft Place and Oldcroft Gardens – just a mile away from Lossie Place.

A week later, on January 25, another car was vandalised causing “significant damage”.

In 2019, residents reported being woken by a series of loud bangs after a “balaclava-clad gang” torched a car on the same street.

A red Ford Connect van had its windows smashed and was set alight in the early hours of May 27, 2019.

Additional officers were drafted in to monitor the Lossie Place area while investigations were carried out.