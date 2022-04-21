Huge flames in latest suspected deliberate car fire in Mastrick area of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huge flames in latest suspected deliberate car fire in Mastrick area of Aberdeen

By Ellie Milne and Lauren Robertson
April 21, 2022, 7:29 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 7:35 pm
Car on fire in Lossie Place. Picture by Michelle Garrow
A neighbour who witnessed a car fire in the Mastrick area of Aberdeen described the flames coming from the vehicle as “huge”.

It is the latest in a series of blazes, which police suspect are deliberate, that have struck vehicles on the same street in recent months.

Michelle Garrow was awake in bed at around 1am on Thursday when she heard what she thought was people disposing of rubbish in Lossie Place’s communal bins.

She then said she heard a loud smash and looked outside to see a car on fire and what she believed to be a car fleeing the street.

Miss Garrow said the fire was “huge” and she called the fire brigade, who came quickly.

Though the fire didn’t spread to any homes, she said some debris did spread as far as her building which was just opposite the fire.

She said: “I was outside but my door was open, I was right across from it, and it even came into my building.”

Miss Garrow shared a video online showing the car up in flames.

Series of car fires on Lossie Place

The incident is being treated as “wilful” by police.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a car on fire on Lossie Place, Aberdeen, around 3.40am on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

“The fire is currently being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

Miss Garrow remembers a similar incident in Lossie Place around a year ago and said she was worried it could happen again.

She said: “I hope there’s not another one like this ever again.”

Just three months ago, two cars were torched in “random” late night attacks on Oldcroft Place and Oldcroft Gardens – just a mile away from Lossie Place.

A week later, on January 25, another car was vandalised causing “significant damage”.

In 2019, residents reported being woken by a series of loud bangs after a “balaclava-clad gang” torched a car on the same street.

A red Ford Connect van had its windows smashed and was set alight in the early hours of May 27, 2019.

Additional officers were drafted in to monitor the Lossie Place area while investigations were carried out.

